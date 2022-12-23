Ottumwa Police
10 a.m. Tuesday. Freddie Max Morrow Jr., 42, of Bloomfield, was served with a a warrant at West Fourth Street and North Washington Street.
11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Isaiah Rory Hutchinson, 24, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 500 block of West Park Avenue.
11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Paige Lynette Kiefer, 21, of Hedrick, was charged in the 500 block of West Park Avenue with failure to affix drug tax stamp, four counts of controlled substance violation, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and drunk driving revocation.
7:59 p.m. Tuesday. Patricia Ann Buffington-Perian, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree theft.
10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hailey Marie Egler, 29, of Washington, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with failure to appear.
11:09 p.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft.
1:51 p.m. Wednesday. Ryan David Engle, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Clay Street and North Benton Street with violation of parole, eluding and driving under suspension.
5:06 p.m. Wednesday. Two juveniles were charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft.
8:59 p.m. Wednesday. Brien Arthur Mayer, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Donnie Joe Bibby, 70, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with OWI.
