Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 3:54 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 5:28 p.m. Monday. N. Jefferson St. 6:08 a.m. Tuesday. Chilton Ave. 10:27 a.m. Tuesday. W. Finley Ave. 12:37 p.m. Tuesday. Boone Ave. 2:26 p.m. Tuesday. Webster St. 2:38 p.m. Tuesday. N. Ransom Ave. 3:28 p.m. Tuesday. N. Hancock St.
Ottumwa Police
12:06 a.m. Monday. Kasty Kutono, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of N. Green St. with interference with official acts.
12:52 a.m. Monday. Demarcus Deshawn Flowers, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at Railroad St. and Iowa Ave. with OWI.
3:59 a.m. Monday. Singe Eis, 36, of Honolulu, Hawaii, was charged in the 100 block of N. Weller St. with domestic assault serious.
3:59 a.m. Monday. Maison Eis, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Dewey St. with domestic assault serious.
4:11 a.m. Monday. Lucas Krogmeier, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
8:29 a.m. Monday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with residing in a placarded dwelling.
8:29 a.m. Monday. Diana Lynne Taylor, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with residing in a placarded dwelling.
8:29 a.m. Monday. Robert Edward Taylor Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Milner St. with residing in a placarded dwelling.
1:07 p.m. Monday. James Earl Harland, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of W. Mary St. with driving while barred.
2:27 p.m. Monday. Garrett Richard Gordon, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at Vine St. and Ransom St. with driving while barred.
2:29 p.m. Monday. Jonathan Marshall Wolver, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Wapello St. and W. 4th St. with driving while barred and No SR22 insurance.
3:43 p.m. Monday. Shawn William Miller, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
4:31 p.m. Monday. Matthew Tyler Entsminger, 29, of Mt. Pleasant, was charged at E. Vine St. and N. Madison Ave. with possession of controlled substance, carrying weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no valid license, and was served with a warrant.
4:31 p.m. Monday. Matthew Allen Williams, 29, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at E. Vine St. and N. Madison Ave.
4:45 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with assault causing bodily injury.
4:58 p.m. Monday. Billy Dale Whisler, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Evergreen St. with two counts of failure to appear.
11:34 p.m. Monday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of S. Ransom St. with fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespass.
11:35 p.m. Monday. James Michael Thomas, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Ave. with assault on certain occupations.
Centerville Police
4 a.m. Tuesday. A 16-year-old juvenile was charged at 12th St. and W. Washington St. in Centerville with a 0.02 violation.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 1:43 p.m. Monday. S. 19th St., Centerville.
Moulton Fire and Ambulance
Medical calls: 12:19 a.m. Tuesday. E. 7th St., Moulton.