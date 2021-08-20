Ottumwa Police
1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Three juveniles were charged in the 600 block of North Hancock Street with curfew violation.
8:41 a.m. Wednesday. Cory Martin Versteegh, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1400 block of Albia Road.
9:48 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
10:37 a.m. Wednesday. Howker Ludwig, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged on Pennsylvania Place with OWI, interference with official acts, open container and driving while revoked.
10:44 a.m. Wednesday. Zachary Lee Downing, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with two counts of violation of a protective order.
3:02 p.m. Wednesday. Annie Sue Henry, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Highway 63 and East Mary Street with possession of controlled substance.
9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jacob Andrew Barnett, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with parole violation.
9:38 p.m. Wednesday. Angela Lynn Ruby, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree theft.
10 p.m. Wednesday. Melissa Ann Landtiser, 43, of Eddyville, was charged in the 2000 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drug, and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
10 p.m. Wednesday. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2000 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:58 a.m. Thursday. Two juveniles were charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:58 a.m. Thursday. Katrina Kirchner-Sissel, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Iowa Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance.
3 a.m. Thursday. Brenda Sue Kimmel, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Church Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:27 a.m. Thursday. Massy Mathies, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Sixth Street and North Green Street with harassment of a public official.
3:42 p.m. Thursday. Kandice Lee Starcevic, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Clinton Avenue with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
4:46 p.m. Thursday. Michael Lamont Black, 50, of Burlington, was arrested and transported to the Wapello County Jail on an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
5:23 p.m. Thursday. John Gary Ladehoff, 45, of Ottumwa, was arrested at Eddyville BP and transported to Wapello County Jail for outstanding warrants for failure to obey traffic device, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of controlled substance and reckless driving.
8:45 p.m. Thursday. Derek Overturf, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested for driving while barred.
1:35 a.m. Friday. Clayton Wilkins, 23, of Bloomfield, was arrested for driving under suspension.
2:30 a.m. Friday. Steven Bell, 55, of Fairfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Centerville Police
6:38 p.m. Wednesday. Jessica Lynn Varner, 41, of Centerville, was charged in the 400 block of North Main Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.