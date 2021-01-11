Ottumwa Police
10:02 a.m. Friday. Kory Joe Derby, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
11 a.m. Friday. Barbara Ann Strayer, 62, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cherry Street with keeping prohibited animals and improper restraint of animals.
2:52 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:52 p.m. Friday. Jose Rosalio Hernandez, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fifth Street and North Washington Street with domestic assault serious.
5:30 p.m. Friday. Koni Annette Cramblit, 60, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:30 p.m. Friday. Cathy Ann Lindsay, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:36 p.m. Friday. Shannon Marie Campbell, 40, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 400 block of North Weller Street.
8:36 p.m. Friday. Julie Diane Damerval, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with failure to appear.
2:04 a.m. Saturday. Millard Dale Sanders, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Van Buren Avenue with possession of controlled substance and parole violation.
2:04 a.m. Saturday. Jesi Lyn Sheppard, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Van Buren Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
7 a.m. Saturday. Joseph Michael Amason, 35, of Ottumwa, was served with warrant in the 2400 block of North Court Street.
5:15 p.m. Saturday. Christopher T. Denham, 25, of Eldon, was charged at Grant Street and North Ash Street with driving while barred and no SR-22 insurance.
8:30 p.m. Saturday. Brandon Lee Kempf, 28, of Batavia, was charged with possession of controlled substance in the 200 block of West Second Street.
10:45 p.m. Saturday. Christopher Lane Hale, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Fellows Avenue with driving while barred.
5:29 a.m. Sunday. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Greenwood Drive and Wildwood Drive with possession of controlled substance, carrying weapons and possession of paraphernalia, and was served with a warrant.
6:53 a.m. Sunday. Thang Lian Mang, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Madison Avenue with OWI first offense.
2:10 p.m. Sunday. Michael James Vitko, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with trespass.
7:26 p.m. Sunday. Blake Austin Smith, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and North Johnson Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving while barred.
8:39 p.m. Sunday. Shakyria S. Johnston, 31, of Eddyville, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and interference with official acts.