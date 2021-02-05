Ottumwa Police
9:08 a.m. Thursday. William Lyn Fountain, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with violation of probation.
10:30 a.m. Thursday. Clavin Lamont Wilburn, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with parole violation.
2 p.m. Thursday. Terry Joseph Whitney, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Epps Street with domestic abuse assault and dependent adult abuse.
5:07 p.m. Thursday. Chelby Lynn Carnes, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 6000 block of Ashland Road with fourth-degree theft.
Wapello Sheriff
4:33 p.m. Thursday. Jacob Sullivan, 28, of Ottumwa, was arrested for outstanding warrants for ongoing criminal conduct, forgery, second-degree theft and failure to appear.
8:57 p.m. Thursday. Robert Jorgenson, 68, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged in the 14000 block of 138th Street with domestic abuse.
3:06 a.m. Friday. Echo Reynolds, 23, of Bevier, Missouri, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Centerville Police
12:45 a.m. Friday. Bryce Andrew Cardani, 21, of Centerville, was charged in the 1200 block of South Main Street with domestic assault.
Appanoose Sheriff
1:464 p.m. Tuesday. Cody Wayne Cole, 31, of Centerville, was charged in the 19000 block of Highway 2 with driving while barred.