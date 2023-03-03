Ottumwa Police
3:51 a.m. Monday. A 23-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of West Second Street with failure to control vehicle, no valid license, interference with official acts and OWI.
7:15 a.m. Monday. A 21-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
8:30 a.m. Monday. A 26-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of Church Street with two counts of domestic abuse assault, providing false identification and trespass.
Noon Monday. A 30-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with placarded dwelling.
5 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
5:30 p.m. Monday. A 46-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree theft.
6 p.m. Monday. A 23-year-old female was charged in the 800 block of Albia Road with assault.
6:10 p.m. Monday. A 26-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of parole.
1:07 a.m. Tuesday. A 39-year-old female was charged at South Ferry Street and Keota with the abandonment of a dependent person and OWI.
9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A 25-year-old female was charged in the 1400 block of West Second Street with trespass.
11:20 a.m. Tuesday. A 41-year-old male was charged on Dubuque Street with driving while barred.
3:45 p.m. Tuesday. A 38-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
6:56 p.m. Tuesday. A 32-year-old male was charged at Highway 34 and 194th Avenue with driving while barred.
7:41 p.m. Tuesday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Albany Street with failure to appear and trespass.
8 p.m. Tuesday. An 18-year-old female was charged at West Williams Street and Adella Street with driving while barred.
1 a.m. Wednesday. An 18-year-old male was charged in the 1500 block of North Elm Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
12:10 p.m. Wednesday. A 51-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
12:15 p.m. Wednesday. A 53-year-old was charged at Mary and Madison with driving while barred.
3:40 p.m. Wednesday. A 50-year-old female was charged in the 900 block of Glenwood Avenue with keeping of dangerous animals.
4 p.m. Wednesday. A 40-year-old was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and controlled substance violation.
8:33 p.m. Wednesday. A 25-year-old male was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with possession of controlled substance and third-degree theft.
12:13 a.m. Thursday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Harrod Avenue with two counts of domestic abuse assault.
3:46 a.m. Thursday. A 20-year-old male was charged at South Moore Street and East Harrod Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and OWI.
2:15 p.m. Thursday. A 40-year-old male was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
2:30 p.m. Thursday. A 26-year-old female was charged in the 100 block of Vogel Avenue with third-degree harassment.
5:15 p.m. Thursday. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with absence from custody.
6:40 p.m. Thursday. A 54-year-old female was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
10:09 p.m. Thursday. A 38-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
11:47 p.m. Thursday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street with assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.