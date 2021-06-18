Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.