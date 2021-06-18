Ottumwa Police
11:50 a.m. Thursday. Kenneth Edward Cale Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Fellows Avenue with first-degree harassment.
5:16 p.m. Thursday. Sherry Lynn Young, 53, of Drakesville, was charged in the 300 block of East Main Street with fifth-degree theft.
10:35 p.m. Thursday. Kimberly Anne Faoro, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of West Mary Street with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
4:41 a.m. Thursday. Zachary Rozenboom, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for absence from custody.
2:36 p.m. Thursday. Joshua Durfinger, 47, of Eldon, was arrested on outstanding warrants for fifth-degree theft and criminal mischief.