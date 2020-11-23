Ottumwa Fire
4:14 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of N. Ferry St.
4:51 p.m. Friday. Car accident at Ferry St. and Williams St.
5:33 p.m. Friday. Car accident with injuries on N. Quincy Ave.
8:04 a.m. Saturday. Gas odor investigation in the 600 block of S. Iowa Ave.
8:39 a.m. Saturday. Sewer/gas odor investigation in the 200 block of W. Woodland Ave.
5:04 p.m. Saturday. Fire investigation on N. Adams Ave.
6:53 p.m. Saturday. Fire investigation on Grand Ave.
9:27 p.m. Saturday. Fire alarm malfunction on E. Maple Ave.
Medical calls: 3:11 p.m. Friday. N. Ferry St. 6:23 p.m. Friday. W. 2nd St. 6:45 p.m. Friday. Glenwood Ave. 11:34 p.m. Friday. W. Finley Ave. 10:39 a.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 2:49 p.m. Saturday. W. Finley Ave. 4:29 p.m. Saturday. W. Maple Ave. 7:27 p.m. Saturday. Davis St. and Wilson St. 9:12 p.m. Saturday. Albia Road. 10:28 p.m. Saturday. S. Sheridan Ave. 10:40 p.m. Saturday. S. Adella St. 11:11 p.m. Saturday. S. Union St. 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Glenwood Ave. 2:09 a.m. Sunday. S. Union St. 10:27 a.m. Sunday. Locust St. 11:14 a.m. Sunday. S. Moore St. 11:21 a.m. Sunday. Oakridge Road. 1:11 p.m. Sunday. W. Keota St. 5:30 p.m. Sunday. N. Van Buren Ave. 7:10 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 10:13 p.m. Sunday. Wildwood Drive. 12:34 a.m. Monday. K Ave. 2:02 a.m. Monday. S. Sheridan Ave. 6:27 a.m. Monday. N. 5th St. 7:49 a.m. Monday. W. 2nd St. 12:01 p.m. Monday. E. Rochester Road.
Ottumwa Police
5:46 a.m. Friday. Kara Kay Penrod, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Williams St. and S. James St. with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
12:49 p.m. Friday. Matthew John Kirkpatrick, 26, of Hedrick, was charged in the 300 block of Spring St. with fourth-degree theft.
12:49 p.m. Friday. Brook Leanne Robertson, 19, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 300 block of Spring St. with fourth-degree theft.
12:49 p.m. Friday. Megan Renee Robertson, 34, of Hedrick, was charged in the 300 block of Spring St. with fourth-degree theft.
12:49 p.m. Friday. Dylan Micahel Seabrook, 19, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 300 block of Spring St. with fourth-degree theft.
12:50 p.m. Friday. Maurice Dion J. Mcclure, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
2:01 p.m. Friday. Jeromy Scott Stevens, 43, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 900 block of N. Quincy Ave.
2:33 p.m. Friday. Jordan William Delamotte, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with parole violation.
5:34 p.m. Friday. Travis David Hill, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry St. with domestic serious with injury or weapon, and false imprisonment.
8:48 p.m. Friday. Justin Latrell Hayes, 20, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
5:30 a.m. Saturday. William Jason Robinson, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at E. Vine St. and N. Hancock St. with driving while barred, prohibited acts and was served a warrant.
10:45 a.m. Saturday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of E. 2nd St. with possession of controlled substance and was served a warrant.
11:40 a.m. Saturday. Daniel Coleman Saldana, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of E. Main St. with third-degree burglary.
3:15 p.m. Saturday. Trevor Quentin Medina, 22, of Washington, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:25 p.m. Saturday. Jacob Daniel Graham, 31, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of S. Birch St.
8:17 p.m. Saturday. Quinton Austin Guffey, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Ave. with domestic assault serious.
9:21 p.m. Saturday. Orry Keith Terrell, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of W. 2nd St. with third-degree harassment.
10 p.m. Saturday. Jose Gonzalez Ramirez, 40, of Des Moines, was charged in the 15000 block of Eddyville Road with driving while barred.
No time given, Sunday. Three juveniles were charged at E. 4th St. and N. Market St. with curfew violations.
9:30 a.m. Sunday. Alisha Rose White, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of S. Market St. with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was served a warrant.
1:18 p.m. Sunday. Ross Alan Wade, 35, of Corydon, was charged in the 300 block of W. 5th St. with driving while barred.
2:30 p.m. Sunday. Heather Ann Gunnin, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of N. Quincy Ave. with drunk driving revocation.
Wapello Sheriff
3:12 p.m. Friday. Adam Kopp, 36, of Batavia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for third-degree burglary.
4:32 p.m. Friday. Donald Graham, 24, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for eight counts of failure to appear on child endangerment, three counts of failure to appear on neglect of dependent, and failure to appear on assault causing injury.
8:42 p.m. Friday. Michelle Hughes, 38, of Cantril, was arrested on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear on fifth-degree theft and providing false information.
5:09 p.m. Sunday. Colton Bunnell, 22, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sex offender registry violation.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
4:49 p.m. Friday. General fire call to 400 block of E. Pleasant St., Cincinnati.
6:05 p.m. Friday. Personal injury accident at 138th Ave. and Highway J46.
Medical calls: 12:13 p.m. Sunday. E. Orchard St., Centerville.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:44 a.m. Saturday. Michael Wade Kruzich, 55, of Mystic, was charged in the 19800 block of St. Josephs Drive with violation of no contact order.