Ottumwa Police
2:14 a.m. Monday. Ryan Hagan, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Court Street with willful injury, domestic abuse assault, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:22 a.m. Monday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with second degree theft.
6:46 a.m. Monday. Cody George L. Baugher, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Main Street and South Mclean Street with failure to appear.
9 a.m. Monday. Whitney Ashton Calberg, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Roemer and East Main Street with failure to appear.
11:21 a.m. Monday. Tinok Phillip, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with OWI and no valid license.
11:53 a.m. Monday. Ryan Joe Croft, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with driving while barred.
12:12 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with fifth-degree criminal mischief and assault.
2:43 p.m. Monday. Joyfull Esa, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of North Court Street with providing false identification.
2:45 p.m. Monday. James Charles Alexander, 56, of Lucas, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with driving while barred.
3:28 p.m. Monday. Maurice Dominick Brown, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Frank Street with failure to appear.
3:28 p.m. Monday. Travis Lynn Hudson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Frank Street with failure to appear.
5:05 p.m. Monday. Kraigen Andrew Grooms, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Lillian Street with violation of probation.
5:43 p.m. Monday. Laura Leann Parker, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with public intoxication.
6:40 p.m. Monday. Samantha Rose Iseton, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and trespass.
12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Maria Theresa Clark, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with four counts of failure to appear.
2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Duncan Laronzo Bright, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Railroad Street with trespassing.
9:10 a.m. Tuesday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
1:21 p.m. Tuesday. Joseph Allen Leclere 37, of, Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with assault on persons in certain occupations.
1:51 p.m. Tuesday. Maydell Marie Simon Rochester, 20, of New London, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:42 p.m. Tuesday. Keyen Lee Reynolds, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Lilian Street with three counts of failure to appear
4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Erik Nolan Fountain, 22, of Ottumwa, was served with two warrants in the 900 block of South Webster Street.
4:49 p.m. Tuesday. Keondro D’Angelo Miller, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of violation of probation.
9 p.m. Tuesday. Stephanie Diane Duffield, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
1 a.m. Wednesday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Ransom Street and East Loomis Avenue with driving while barred and violation of probation.
3:35 a.m. Wednesday. Katherine Maree White, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with third-degree theft.
4:54 a.m. Wednesday. Amanuel Hailu Handiso, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Carter Avenue with OWI, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, fifth-degree theft, open container and driving while barred.
9:39 a.m. Wednesday. Jamie Lynn Barnett, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
2:05 p.m. Wednesday. Dominick Michael Morris, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street with second-degree burglary.
4:45 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with first-degree harassment and assault.
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. Robert Roy Hicks, 59, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of East Holt Street with second offender registry violation.
10:56 p.m. Wednesday. Nicholas Owen Strunk, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 600 block of Ellis Avenue.
1:40 a.m. Thursday. Howard Raymond Gruwell, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:48 p.m. Thursday. Justin Eugene Merchant, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of South Ward Street.