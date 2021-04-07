Ottumwa Fire
6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Trash fire in the 200 block of Clayton Street.
9:27 p.m. Tuesday. Trash fire in the 300 block of North McLean Street.
1:01 a.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint on North Ferry Street.
5:06 a.m. Wednesday. False alarm in the 200 block of North Clay Street.
6:17 a.m. Wednesday. False alarm in the 200 block of North Clay Street.
8:08 a.m. Wednesday. False alarm in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
10:51 a.m. Wednesday. Structure fire investigation in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street.
12:33 p.m. Wednesday. Motor vehicle collision with pedestrian in the 1900 block of Venture Drive.
Medical calls: 10:21 a.m. Tuesday. Ray Street. 6:53 p.m. Tuesday. Boone Avenue. 10:03 p.m. Tuesday. Van Buren Avenue. 12:37 a.m. Wednesday. West Finley Avenue. 10:18 a.m. Wednesday. South Lillian Street. 10:19 a.m. Wednesday. West Finley Avenue. 12:11 p.m. Wednesday. North Quincy Avenue. 1:03 p.m. Wednesday. Hayne Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:50 a.m. Tuesday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication, public nudity/urination/defecation, and interference with official acts.
8:28 a.m. Tuesday. Shannon Marie Beadle, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and violation of probation.
8:52 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street with fifth-degree theft.
1 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Owen Drake, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with keeping prohibited animals and restraint of animals.
3:05 p.m. Tuesday. Patrick Ernest Parker, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with restraint of animals, keeping prohibited animals and keeping animals which bite.
4:09 p.m. Tuesday. Shane William Capps, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Hackberry Street with violation of probation.
7:10 p.m. Tuesday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of South Weller Street with driving while barred.
9:40 p.m. Tuesday. Angela Sue Giberson, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1200 block of East Second Street.
10:48 p.m. Tuesday. Troy Leroy Osborne, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Lincoln Avenue with disorderly conduct.