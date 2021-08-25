Ottumwa Police
1:33 a.m. Monday. William Ray Bates, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:55 a.m. Monday. Geffery Andrew Shain, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with OWI.
7:30 a.m. Monday. Anthony Joseph Cobler, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of North Quincy Avenue with domestic abuse assault and interference with official acts.
2:50 p.m. Monday. Eddie L. Ward, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with indecent exposure.
3:29 p.m. Monday. Ted Gene Criswell III, 20, of Richland, was served with two warrants at the Wapello County Jail.
12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Avy Sharry, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Main Street with assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
9:36 a.m. Tuesday. Benjamin Wayne Jones, 45, of Floris, was served with two warrants in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
6:56 p.m. Tuesday. Johnathan Ridgway-Wilson, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with three warrants at the Wapello County Jail.
10:47 p.m. Tuesday. Henry Edgar, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with OWI.
11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Retilimon Kristoph, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with OWI and public nudity.
No time given, Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 700 block of North Green Street with curfew violation.
Wapello Sheriff
Aug. 13. Stephyne Stewart, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for eight counts of failure to appear.
Aug. 16. Isaiah Smith, 31, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for four counts of failure to appear.
Aug. 16. Tyler Moore, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
Aug. 17. Terisha Martin, 31, of Waterloo, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
Aug. 18. Jesse Clawson, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Blackhawk Road and 180th Avenue, Ottumwa, with driving while barred.
Aug. 19. John Ladehoff, 45, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for reckless driving, failure to obey traffic device, leaving scene of accident and possession of controlled substance.
Aug. 19. Michael Lamont Black, 50, of Burlington, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Aug. 19. Derek Overturf, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged at Sheridan Avenue and Mary Street, Ottumwa, with driving under suspension, driving while barred and no SR-22 insurance on file.
12:59 a.m. Friday. Clayton Wilkins, 23, of Bloomfield, was arrested and charged at Mary and Weller Street with driving under suspension and no insurance.
Friday. Duncan Bright, 42, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for revocation of pretrial release.
Saturday. Robine Roe, 48, of Agency, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday. Colt Stewart, 34, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation.
11:51 p.m. Sunday. John Elliott, 60, of Albia, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and attempted burglary.
Tuesday. Orry Terrell, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for pretrial release violation.
Tuesday. Nelson Mendoza, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of parole.
Tuesday. Gary Mooney Jr., 46, of Eldon, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear and probation violation.