Ottumwa Police
1 a.m. Wednesday. Angela Marie Mourton, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in Appanoose County with fifth-degree theft.
2:20 a.m. Wednesday. Felix Herrera, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
8:23 a.m. Wednesday. Zachariah Ross Amsden, 30, of Plano, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
11:37 a.m. Wednesday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North McLean Street with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
1:05 p.m. Wednesday. Lucinda Rae Giese, 70, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with disturbing the peace by auto.
1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Mason Dale McNeely, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Lee County Detention Center for trafficking in stolen weapon used in a crime.
1:10 p.m. Wednesday. Mason Dale McNeely, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Court Street with violation of probation and failure to appear.
2:53 p.m. Wednesday. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ward Street with third-degree burglary and public intoxication.
7:24 p.m. Wednesday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, no address given, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with failure to appear and public intoxication.
9:21 p.m. Wednesday. Desmond Atud Chick, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Court Street with violation of a protection order.
10:11 p.m. Wednesday. Ryan Nicholas Hoselton, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Ransom Street with OWI and interference with official acts.
7:56 p.m. Thursday. Taylor Adrian Gerths, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with willful injury causing bodily injury.
10:53 p.m. Thursday. Michelle Lee Sammons, 35, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 500 block of East Williams Street.
7:21 p.m. Friday. James Anthony Galbo, 65, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with failure to appear.
No time given Friday. Michael Allan Penrod, 39, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue.
4:07 a.m. Saturday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Steller Avenue with interference with official acts and persons under legal age.
2:13 p.m. Saturday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 34, no address given, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with violation of a protection order.
5:10 p.m. Saturday. Scott Lee Puffinbarger, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Market Street with driving while barred.
9:26 p.m. Saturday. Joe Edward Bullock, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
10:09 p.m. Saturday. Kimson Route, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Sheridan Avenue with public intoxication.
11:38 p.m. Saturday. Zachary Allan Crall, 25, of What Cheer, was charged at South Market Street and East Main Street with OWI.
1:15 a.m. Sunday. Mark Allen Wilson, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Wapello Street with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
1:40 a.m. Sunday. Tr Etomara, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with OWI and drunk driving revocation.
9:35 a.m. Sunday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Ransom Street with two counts of probation violation.
9:57 a.m. Sunday. Dalton Robert Prasch, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
1 p.m. Sunday. Ryan David Engle, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of West Mary Street with violation of parole.
1:35 p.m. Sunday. Aaron Michael Brown, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Adella Street with domestic abuse assault.
8:19 p.m. Sunday. Blayze Allen Muntz, 21, of Hedrick, was served a warrant in the 100 block of North Market Street.
8:19 p.m. Sunday. Kearstan Cheyanne Schmidt, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Market Street with assault causing bodily injury.
8:32 p.m. Sunday. Brain Anjain, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with third-degree theft and public intoxication.