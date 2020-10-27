Ottumwa Police
12:24 a.m. Monday. Michael Richard Ludwig, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of E. 2nd. St with possession of controlled substance.
12:25 a.m. Monday. Brittany Danielle Waite, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of N. Hancock St. with domestic assault serious.
3:38 a.m. Monday. Howker Ludwig, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Ave. and N. Webster St. with OWI first offense, person under legal age and open container.
7:53 a.m. Monday. Felicia Dawn Baxter, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of W. 2nd St. with interference with official acts.
3:40 p.m. Monday. Jasmin M. Adame Lopez, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.
8:03 p.m. Monday. Four Simauo, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at Ray St. and W. Mary St. with third-degree burglary and prohibited acts.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:03 p.m. Monday. Robin Marie Opperman, 56, of Mystic, was charged in the 800 block of W. Green St. in Mystic with failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband within a correctional facility.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 7:09 a.m. Monday. E. State St., Centerville. 7:47 a.m. Monday. W. Madison St., Centerville. 8:32 a.m. Monday. E. Washington St., Centerville. 9:26 a.m. Monday. E. State St., Centerville. 12:05 p.m. Monday. N. Brandon Ave., Moravia. 4:40 p.m. Monday. E. Bank St., Centerville. 10:06 p.m. Monday. E. State St., Centerville. 2:07 a.m. Tuesday. E. State St., Centerville. 5:31 a.m. Tuesday. E. State St., Centerville.
Moulton Ambulance
Medical calls: 10:52 a.m. Monday. S. Oak St., Moulton.