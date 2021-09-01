Ottumwa Police
2:56 a.m. Monday. Anthony Joseph Myles, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Fourth Street with public intoxication.
3:33 p.m. Monday. Todd Allan Sundquist, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with violation of no contact order.
4:07 p.m. Monday. Lachele Leann Sneller, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Ward Street with violation of probation.
5:05 p.m. Monday. Douglas Raymond Spurgeon, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Weller Street with violation of probation.
8:33 p.m. Monday. Jacob Michael Fox, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with violation of probation.
11:38 p.m. Monday. Trevor Leon Roberts, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with public intoxication.
No time given, Monday. Juan Thomas Harland, 18, of charged at an undisclosed location with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:51 a.m. Tuesday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street and West Keota Street with violation of no contact order.
1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Keyen Lee Reynolds, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with third-degree burglary and failure to appear.
9:38 a.m. Tuesday. Peterson Joab, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
10 a.m. Tuesday. Jamison Allyn Wyatt, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with failure to appear, driving while barred and no SR 22 insurance.
1:56 p.m. Tuesday. Kenndal Arlene Hafele, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Pocahontas Street and Albia Road with driving while barred.
2:57 p.m. Tuesday. Craig Allen Kogel, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with seven warrants in the 400 block of North Clay Street.
4:26 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Ransom Street with violation of probation.
4:58 p.m. Tuesday. Patricia Joy Groom, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Epps Street with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
5:28 p.m. Tuesday. Kameron Michael Ades, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South Milner Street with violation of probation.
7:27 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Anthony Honbarger, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
9 p.m. Tuesday. Douglass Barton Traul, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Golf Avenue and North Court Street with violation of no contact order and possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Tuesday. George Delbert Post IV, 20, of Bloomfield, was charged at Hammond Avenue and Sunnyside with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:20 p.m. Saturday. Randall Scott Foster, 54, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with two counts of possession of controlled substance.
7:10 p.m. Sunday. Tina Marie Stajcar, 57, of, Unionville, Iowa, was arrested for an out of county warrant in the 16000 block of 331st Avenue, Unionville, Iowa.