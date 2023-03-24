Ottumwa Police
Noon Monday. A 33-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
1:10 p.m. Monday. A 30-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
2:44 p.m. Monday. A 22-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
7:09 p.m. Monday. A 26-year-old male was charged in the 800 block of East Holt Street with striking parked vehicle, open container, no SR 22 insurance, drunk driving revocation and OWI.
11:48 p.m. Monday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of Burrhus Street with interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and driving while barred.
6:58 p.m. Tuesday. A 59-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of Wildwood Drive with violation of probation.
1:36 a.m. Wednesday. A 24-year-old male was charged in the 800 block of Hackberry Street with failure to appear and false reports.
9:14 a.m. Wednesday. A 33-year-old male was charged at Grandview Avenue and North Court Street with fifth-degree theft.
2 p.m. Wednesday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Minnesota Street with violation of protective order.
4:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 33-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of North Sheridan Avenue with incest and second-degree sexual abuse.
6:27 p.m. Wednesday. A 38-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
2 a.m. Thursday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 1100 block of East Division Street with failure to appear.
6:14 a.m. Thursday. A 31-year-old male was charged at North Jefferson Street and East Pennsylvania Avenue with driving while barred.
9 a.m. Thursday. A 20-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with third-degree sexual abuse.
2:53 p.m. Thursday. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 400 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with interference with official acts.
3:45 p.m. Thursday. A 48-year-old male was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
