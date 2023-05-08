Ottumwa Police
1:52 a.m. Friday. A 57-year-old male was charged at South Van Buren Avenue and East Main Street with driving while barred.
2:08 a.m. Friday. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with violation of no contact order.
3 a.m. Friday. A 19-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of West Second Street with OWI.
3:45 a.m. Friday. A 21-year-old female was charged in the 900 block of West Third Street with public intoxication.
4 a.m. Friday. A 35-year-old female was charged in the 900 block of West Third Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
10:16 a.m. Friday. A 22-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of North Court Street with possession of controlled substances and probation violation, and was served with a warrant.
11:20 a.m. Friday. A 23-year-old female was charged in the 2400 block of North Court Street with ongoing criminal activity and first-degree theft.
11:47 a.m. Friday. A 46-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of East Main Street with fifth-degree theft and consumption of alcohol in public place.
7:16 p.m. Friday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:27 p.m. Friday. A 39-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of West Williams Street with possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, driving while barred and open container.
11:01 p.m. Friday. A 46-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of South Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
1:51 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old male was charged at Park and Benton with driving while barred.
3:04 a.m. Saturday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 1100 block of Hammond Avenue with OWI.
12:45 p.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with failure to appear.
12:11 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old male was served with a warrant in the 500 block of Church Street.
1:07 a.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old male was charged at East Main Street with South Walnut Street with OWI.
3:19 a.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of North Sheridan Avenue with willful injury.
10:45 a.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of South Ward Street with violation of no contact order.
7:56 p.m. Sunday. A 28-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of Lee Avenue with failure to appear and willful injury.
