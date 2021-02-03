Ottumwa Fire
10:22 p.m. Tuesday. Rubbish fire at Allison Avenue and Asbury Avenue.
3:12 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation in the 1800 block of Venture Drive.
9:04 a.m. Wednesday. Car crash with minor injuries at Woodland Avenue and Highway 149.
Medical calls: 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. Venture Drive. 8:32 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 9 p.m. Tuesday. Monroe Avenue. 6:18 a.m. Wednesday. West Finley Avenue. 1:26 p.m. Wednesday. South Quincy Avenue. 1:27 p.m. Wednesday. North Mclean Street.
Ottumwa Police
No time given, Tuesday. Alicia Moesner, 40, of Collinsville, Illinois, was charged at Highway 34 Overpass and Roemer Avenue with interference with official acts.
No time given, Tuesday. Jeffery David Penca, 48, of Collinsville, Illinois, was charged at Highway 34 Overpass and Roemer Avenue with eluding and interference with official acts.
No time given, Tuesday. William Robert Yeager, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Hy-Vee Gas with fifth-degree theft, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:09 p.m. Tuesday. Zachary Eugene Walker, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
8:26 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at Roemer Avenue and East Main Street with carrying weapons and failure to appear.
11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Dustin Lawrence Murphy, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of Stellar Avenue with three counts of probation violation.