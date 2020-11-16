Ottumwa Police
12:38 a.m. Friday. Michael Steven Begeske, 32, of Andrew, was charged in the 2500 block of N. Court St. with public intoxication.
12:38 a.m. Friday. Michael R. Schmotzer, 26, of La Salle, Illinois, was charged in the 2500 block of N. Court St. with public intoxication.
1:40 a.m. Friday. Dakota Paul Bronw, 25, of Eldon, was charged at Vine and Madison with driving while barred.
2:04 a.m. Friday. Kory Joe Derby, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of S. Davis St. with drunk driving revocation, three counts of prohibited acts, unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, fraudulent registration.
12:38 p.m. Friday. Abran Erakrik, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
3:14 p.m. Friday. Crystal L. Stufflebeem, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and trespass.
3:58 p.m. Friday. Beau Garrett Jones, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Ave. with driving while barred.
4:53 p.m. Friday. Challen Derek Garman, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with probation violation.
7:53 p.m. Friday. Robert Gomez Jr., 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
11:30 p.m. Friday. Leah Marcelle Ehret, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Appanoose St. with failure to appear.
6:54 p.m. Friday. Zachary Lee Downing, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Madison Ave. and Burns Ave. with second-degree criminal mischief, driving under suspension and reckless driving.
1:56 a.m. Saturday. Cory Wayne Lawrence Dieter, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. 5th St. and N. Wapello St. with OWI first offense.
3 a.m. Saturday. Fifteen juveniles were charged with person under legal age in the 1900 block of Mable St.
3 a.m. Saturday. Jonathan Julian Godoy, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable St. with disorderly house.
3 a.m. Saturday. Rene T. Argueta-Laines, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable St. with person under legal age.
3 a.m. Saturday. Emily Ann Groomes, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable St. with person under legal age.
3 a.m. Saturday. Marshall Michael Heilman, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable St. with person under legal age.
3 a.m. Saturday. Carlos Obed Morales, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable St. with person under legal age.
3 a.m. Saturday. Oscar Madueno, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable St. with interference with official acts.
7:11 a.m. Saturday. Waylan Robert Goddard, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
12:25 p.m. Saturday. Wesley Allen Gridley, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of E. 2nd St. with third-degree theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance, carrying weapons and driving under suspension.
12:25 p.m. Saturday. Kelsey Jean Loenard, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of E. 2nd St. with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:17 a.m. Sunday. Alicia Ann Schoolcraft, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged on Asbury Circle with assault with injury-aggravated and willful injury.
12:52 a.m. Sunday. Nathan Lee Wilson, 42, of Ollie, was charged at Bladensburg Road and Agency Hedrick Road with OWI first offense.
2:48 a.m. Sunday. Raven Lea Strode, 29, of Des Moines, was charged at N. Jefferson St. and E. Manning Ave. with probation violation and operation without owner's consent.
9:57 a.m. Sunday. James Taylor Smith, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of S. Milner St. with violation of protective order.
12:04 p.m. Sunday. Amy Anne Hill, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at N. Graves St. and W. 2nd St. with failure to appear and no proof of insurance.
1:15 p.m. Sunday. Gabriel Adam Forrest, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Ave. with three counts of failure to appear.
1:15 p.m. Sunday. Austin Lee Wheatley, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Ave. with probation violation.
3:59 p.m. Sunday. Zachary Mead-Ostrander, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of S. Iowa Ave. with possession of controlled substance, driving under suspension, no SR22 insurance and was served with two warrants.
10:15 p.m. Sunday. Ricky Dale Cash, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at W. 5th St. and N. Wapello St. with public intoxication-alcohol and disorderly conduct.