Ottumwa Fire
8:10 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 600 block of Summitt Street.
9:08 p.m. Tuesday. False alarm in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
2 p.m. Wednesday. Public service in the 300 block of South Moore Street.
Medical calls: 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Leighton Street. 4 p.m. Tuesday. East Rochester Road. 4:26 p.m. Tuesday. West Keota Street. 4:36 p.m. Tuesday. West Fourth Street. 5:59 p.m. Tuesday. South Moore Street. 10:19 p.m. Tuesday. Taft Circle. 1:04 a.m. Wednesday. North Benton Street. 1:04 a.m. Wednesday. Locust Street. 1:39 a.m. Wednesday. Clinton Avenue. 3:52 a.m. Wednesday. Wildwood Drive. 8:17 a.m. Wednesday. College Avenue. 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. South Ransom Avenue. 9:03 a.m. Wednesday. Chester Avenue. 9:09 a.m. Wednesday. North Van Buren Avenue. 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. Northgate Street.
Ottumwa Police
1:01 a.m. Tuesday. Aaron Cooper Shaw, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Moore Street with OWI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:50 a.m. Tuesday. Brien Arthur Mayer, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Camille Street with two counts of failure to appear.
12:10 p.m. Tuesday. Lucas Anthony Krogmeier, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with driving while barred.
6:29 p.m. Tuesday. Grant Patrick Ponder, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
9:14 p.m. Tuesday. Nicole Lea Shull, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Clay Street with failure to appear.
9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Elizabeth Paola Ansoph Jarvis, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Nicole Maria Ann Jarvis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
Appanoose Sheriff
1:04 a.m. Sunday. Kyler Joe Risher, 28, of Exline, was charged at 540th Street and Highway 5 with OWI second offense.
12:04 a.m. Monday. Dusty Ray West, 43, of Melrose, was arrested for an out of county warrant at Central Avenue and Highway 2.
5:40 a.m. Monday. Michelle Diane Adams, 31, of Mystic, was charged at the Davis County Jail with third-degree attempted burglary.
11:37 p.m. Monday. Austin J. Greene, 20, of Moravia, was charged in the 100 block of West Union Street, Unionville, Iowa, with possession of marijuana.