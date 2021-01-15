Ottumwa Fire
1:13 p.m. Friday. Filter on fire in the 900 block of East Vine Street.
Medical calls: 8:45 p.m. Thursday. South Ransom Street. 9:56 p.m. Thursday. Swanson Avenue. 12:35 a.m. Friday. North Green Street. 5:50 a.m. Friday. South Moore Street. 1:29 p.m. Friday. East Second Street.
Ottumwa Police
12:23 a.m. Thursday. Jeremy Michael Baird, 42, of Webster, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with forgery.
12:55 a.m. Thursday. Robert Edward Taylor Jr., 42, of Ottumwa, was charged at Carlisle Street and Richmond Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred, no SR 22 insurance and possession of controlled substance.
9:50 a.m. Thursday. Flabin Leban, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person underage.
9:55 a.m. Thursday. Anthony Clinton Long, 37, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
12:06 p.m. Thursday. Two juveniles were charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
2:25 p.m. Thursday. Dawn Michelle Russell, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2000 block of North Court Street with keeping dangerous animals.
4:12 p.m. Thursday. Kurt Lane Brumbaugh, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Merrouge Avenue with violation of protective order and violation of probation.
5:36 p.m. Thursday. Tesmy Dionis, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:53 p.m. Thursday. Danny Ray Bankston, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Jefferson Street with OWI and driving while revoked for drunk driving.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:05 a.m. Wednesday. Robert Brody McGrann, 21, of Numa, was charged in the 100 block of North Fourth Street in Mystic with simple assault.