Ottumwa Police
11:23 a.m. Wednesday. Stacy Loraine Adler, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:23 a.m. Wednesday. Thomas James Martin, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:23 a.m. Wednesday. Coleena Marie Sparks, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with violation of probation and two counts of voluntary absence from custody.
11:23 a.m. Wednesday. James Michael Vaughn, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and interference with official acts.
1:03 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with third-degree theft.
4:55 p.m. Wednesday. Adam Wayne Stanzel, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
5:57 p.m. Wednesday. Deny Madai Santos Murga, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Sheridan Avenue and East Mary Street with drunk driving revocation.
10:39 p.m. Wednesday. Sherry Dawn Cerda, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue with OWI second offense.
10:39 p.m. Wednesday. Sydney Rae Mallonee, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
Appanoose Sheriff
12:56 p.m. Friday. John Thomas Layton, 30, of Fremont, was charged in the 23000 block of Highway 5, Centerville, with fifth-degree theft.
10:54 p.m. Saturday. Jerry Steven Smith, 46, of Moulton, was charged at Second Street North and East Wall Street, Exline, with two counts of failure to appear.
11:08 p.m. Sunday. Tyler Jeffrey Devore, 33, of Mystic, was charged in the 1200 block of West Main Street, Mystic, with use of another persons urine for drug screening and was arrested on two warrants.