Ottumwa Fire
4:24 p.m. Friday. Car fire in the 400 block of North Market Street.
5:33 p.m. Friday. Smoke complaint in the 400 block of North Market Street.
2:50 p.m. Saturday. Public assistance in the 1000 block of Queen Anne Avenue.
3:34 p.m. Saturday. Canceled en route to the 900 block of West Second Street.
5:15 p.m. Saturday. Investigation in the 900 block of East Main Street.
8:27 p.m. Saturday. Fluid cleanup from car accident on Bardell Street.
10:18 p.m. Sunday. Fluid cleanup in the 1400 block of Lake Road.
11:58 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to the 400 block of North Market Street.
12:01 p.m. Monday. Canceled en route to Oak Ridge Road.
Medical calls: 11:18 p.m. Friday. North Hancock Street. 4:07 a.m. Saturday. East Sixth Street. 6:27 a.m. Saturday. Oak Ridge Road. 8:23 a.m. Saturday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 10:35 a.m. Saturday. West Finley Avenue. 11:37 a.m. Saturday. East Second Street. 6:28 p.m. Saturday. Taft Circle. 10:12 p.m. Saturday. East Sixth Street. 8:40 a.m. Sunday. East Rochester Road. 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Swanson Avenue. 4:36 p.m. Sunday. North McLean Street. 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Madison Avenue. 10:44 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 11:11 p.m. Sunday. Madison Avenue. 12:02 a.m. Monday. South Fellows Street. 7:25 a.m. Monday. Greenwood Drive. 9:29 a.m. Monday. West Second Street. 12:05 p.m. Monday. West Keota Street. 1:14 p.m. Monday. North Quincy Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:58 a.m. Friday. Gary Lewis Scott, 57, was arrested at the intersection of South Weller Street and Wabash Avenue for violation of a protection order.
6:40 a.m. Friday. Jeremy Alan Merchant, 37, was arrested at East Rochester Road and Cedar Croft Street for possession of a controlled substance and prohibited acts and served a warrant.
9:10 a.m. Friday. Michael Christensen, 58, was arrested in the 1000 block of North Court Street for probation violation.
11:01 a.m. Friday. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 32, was charged in the 1000 block of Grant Street with keeping prohibited and possession of a controlled substance. Samantha Rose Iseton, 25, was charged in the 200 block of North Sheridan Street with paraphernalia.
4:50 p.m. Friday. Brittany Marie West, 27, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with fourth-degree theft.
4:51 p.m. Friday. Zachary Paige Mallonee, 22, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with driving under suspension and failure to appear.
12:08 a.m. Saturday. Joseph Anthony Cota 28, was arrested at the intersection of East Court and Lamborn streets for domestic assault.
4:03 p.m. Saturday. Mary Allen Morris Sr., 44, was arrested in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
4:20 Saturday. Kimberly Dawn Kassing, 48, and Tiffany Dawn Kassing, 28, were both charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
3:02 a.m. Sunday. Neisey Cideon, 37, was charged at the intersection of East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue with public intoxication.
8:17 a.m. Sunday. Kelly Anne Standard, 27, was charged at the law center for forged lottery ticket.
10:05 a.m. Sunday. Halicia Mashay Hazley, 27, was charged at the law center with fifth-degree theft.
1:58 p.m. Sunday. Tanner William Buregge, 27, was arrested in the 500 block of North Jefferson Street for violation of a protection order.
4:18 p.m. Sunday. A juveniles was cited in the 100 block of Vogel Avenue for drunk driving revocation.
9 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged at the law center with third-degree theft.