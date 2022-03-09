Ottumwa Police
1:37 a.m. Monday. Alexandrea Rachel Willey, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Crestview Avenue with violation of probation and failure to appear, and was served with a warrant.
1:58 p.m. Monday. Mark Lewis Mclaughlin, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of South Hancock Street with driving while barred.
3:46 p.m. Monday. Michael Lottie R. Crump, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft.
4:23 p.m. Monday. Jonathan Michael Brown, 28, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, was charged in the 100 block of North Ferry Street with OWI.
5 p.m. Monday. Rodney Shaun Dickerson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with failure to appear.
6:39 p.m. Monday. Taylor Adrian Gerths, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
6:39 p.m. Monday. Zabrina May Morrow, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
6:39 p.m. Monday. Alexandrea Rachel Willey, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree harassment.
8:11 p.m. Monday. Mitchell Lynn Helmick, 35, of Fort Madison, was served with a warrant.
11:07 p.m. Monday. Shawn William Ellis, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
9:40 a.m. Tuesday. George Emmery Sapp, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 34 and Highway 63 with driving while barred.
12:14 p.m. Tuesday. Sadie Lynn Tapp, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with third-degree theft, interference with official acts, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Joseph Blake Reynolds, 24, of Mount Pleasant, was charged at West Second Street and North Benton Street with domestic abuse and two counts of failure to appear, and was served with two warrants.
8:49 p.m. Tuesday. Kaleb Lee Sanders, 21, of Ottumwa was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with two counts of revocation of pre-trial release, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, driving under suspension, no SR-22 insurance, no proof of insurance, second-degree theft, second-degree robbery, reckless driving, false imprisonment, interference with official acts, domestic abuse assault, first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony.
Wapello Sheriff
March 7. Kolby Woodard, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with assault on peace officer and domestic abuse.
March 7. Shawntell Young, 40, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trespass.
March 8. Ruth King, 60, of Blakesburg, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse.