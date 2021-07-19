Ottumwa Police
1:30 a.m. Friday. Juda Helkena, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue with public intoxication.
2 a.m. Friday. Eddie L. Lewis Jr., 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with possession of marijuana.
3 p.m. Friday. Justin Jordan, 34, of Oskaloosa, was charged with forgery.
3:20 p.m. Friday. Amy Anne Hill, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at K Avenue and Iowa Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
4:57 p.m. Friday. Jephthah Darin Burton, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
5:04 p.m. Friday. Christopher Lane Hale, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with violation of no-contact order, driving while barred and fraudulent use of registration.
7:24 p.m. Friday. Emmanuel Brazil Smith, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of marijuana.
No time given, Friday. Austin Lee Pilcher, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Hackberry Street with failure to appear and was served with three warrants.
3:03 a.m. Saturday. Joshua David Smith, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and Caldwell Street with drunk driving revocation.
6:49 a.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with supplying alcohol to minor.
6:49 a.m. Saturday. Netipan Ludwig, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication and two counts of failure to appear.
6:49 a.m. Saturday. K-last Paulis, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
12:32 p.m. Saturday. Floyd Eugene Loving, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ward Street with violation of protective order.
4:37 p.m. Saturday. Michael Lee Thomas, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with driving while barred.
6:50 p.m. Saturday. Emily Marie Orman, 21, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 600 block of West Second Street with interference with official acts and domestic abuse assault.
7:11 p.m. Saturday. Kodie Rye Myers, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with false report.
7:38 p.m. Saturday. Patrick Marcus Randolph, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
9 p.m. Saturday. Dakota C. Fitzsimmons, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Camille Street with assault.
10:43 p.m. Saturday. Taran Scott Bullock, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Washington Street with OWI.
12:40 a.m. Sunday. Dominick Michael Morris, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication, possession/purchase by person under legal age, and interference with official acts.
12:40 a.m. Sunday. Marvin Enrique Ortiz, 40, of St. Josephs, Missouri, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
6:24 a.m. Sunday. Kevin Michael Ross, 38, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of Gateway Drive.
7:44 p.m. Sunday. Preston Michael Lee, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Sheridan Avenue with public intoxication.
9:13 p.m. Sunday. Julian Andres Quintero, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Second Street with possession of methamphetamine.
10:14 p.m. Sunday. Christopher T. Denham, 25, of Eldon, was charged in the 1300 block of Locust Street with violation of probation.
No time given, Sunday. Davelle Malik Dunn, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lincoln and Green Street with operating a vehicle without owner's consent, driving under suspension and interference with official acts.
Wapello Sheriff
July 16. Demetrius Philliplavan Smith, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse, distributing drugs near a school, and enticing a minor under 13.
July 16. Justin Jordan, 34, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for forgery, identity theft and violation of probation.
Centerville Police
10:31 a.m. Saturday. Travis Joseph Fry, 40, of Centerville, was charged at Third Street and West Washington Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
2:38 p.m. Sunday. Evan Louis Barnett Carl, 22, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of South Drake Avenue, Centerville, with possession of controlled substance.
10:30 p.m. Sunday. Carolyn Sue Conn, 32, of Centerville, was charged in the 300 block of North 12th Street, Centerville, with third-degree theft.
Appanoose Sheriff
5:55 p.m. Friday. Travis Jennings Nagel, 45, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with violation of probation.