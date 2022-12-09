Ottumwa Police
5:10 a.m. Wednesday. Michael Austin Baxter, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Northview Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
8:45 a.m. Wednesday. Andrew James Leaf, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with driving while barred.
10:58 a.m Wednesday. Larry Allen Morris Sr., 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Williams Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with a warrant.
10:58 a.m. Wednesday. Kershawna Mae Sammons, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Williams Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:56 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of North Market Street with trespass.
7:40 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1400 block of West Second Street with fifth-degree theft and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
10:06 p.m. Wednesday. Emerald Mae Christine Davis, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Main Street with possession of controlled substance.
No time given, Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with assault on persons in certain occupations, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age and public intoxication.
8:45 a.m. Thursday. Amber Dawn Carr, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with three counts of forgery and two counts of fifth-degree theft.
11:28 a.m. Thursday. Katherine Maree White, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
12:10 p.m. Thursday. Dakota Ray Lee Derby, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of Northgate Street with first-degree robbery.
2:40 p.m. Thursday. Two juveniles were charged in the 100 block of West Second Street with fifth-degree theft.
4:34 p.m. Thursday. Maria Louise Cortes, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ellis Avenue with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:34 p.m. Thursday. Katrina A Saylor, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Ellis Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance.
8:29 p.m. Thursday. Jesse James Burtlow, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Williams Street with disorderly conduct.
