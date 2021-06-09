Ottumwa Fire
12:36 p.m. Tuesday. Public service on North Elm Street.
4:22 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to Mowrey Avenue.
9:26 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation on North Court Road.
11:14 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation on Meadowdale Street.
Medical calls: 658 a.m. Tuesday. East Rochester Road. 9:11 a.m. Tuesday. Crestview Avenue. 9:31 a.m. Tuesday. South Iowa Avenue. 12:12 p.m. Tuesday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. North Hancock Street. 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. Morris Street. 3:33 a.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 8:09 a.m. Wednesday. Bryan Road. 8:24 a.m. Wednesday. South Iowa Avenue. 8:34 a.m. Wednesday. South Market Street. Noon Wednesday. Church Street. 12:03 p.m. Wednesday. West Mary Street. 1:56 p.m. Wednesday. Burns Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
2:20 a.m. Tuesday. Firman Matthew Mcbeth, 24, of Hedrick, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
2:32 a.m. Tuesday. Dakota Michael Raymond, 26, of Eldon, was charged at East Main Street and South Jefferson Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Owen Drake, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with two counts of driving while barred and eluding.
5:17 p.m. Tuesday. Joe Scott Bakalar, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault.
8:27 p.m. Tuesday. Monserrath Bonilla Lopez, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ward Street with domestic abuse assault.
8:27 p.m. Tuesday. Renee Teodoro Laines Aqueta, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Ward Street with failure to appear.
8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Mark Lewis Mclaughlin, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Highway 63 with driving while barred.
Centerville Police
10:21 a.m. Tuesday. Tyler Wayne Hatfield, 21, of Lancaster, Missouri, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with third-degree burglary.
Appanoose Sheriff
1:31 p.m. Sunday. Claude Alexander Breese, 28, of Centerville, was charged at North 12th Street and West Madison Street, Centerville, with willful injury causing serious injury.
6:45 p.m. Monday. Amy Nicole Thompson, 38, of Moulton, was arrested at Francis Avenue and South Main Street, Centerville, for an out of county warrant.