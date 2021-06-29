Ottumwa Fire
Medical calls: 3:14 a.m. Tuesday. Roemer Avenue. 6:57 a.m. Tuesday. Chester Avenue. 9:28 a.m. Tuesday. Willard Street. 1:02 p.m. Tuesday. Lillian Street. 1:07 p.m. Tuesday. Fahrney Boulevard.
Ottumwa Police
12:18 a.m. Monday. Daniel Ellsworth Vandello, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Van Buren Avenue with parole violation.
2:30 a.m. Monday. Glenn Curtis Lanphier, 54, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Fourth Street, Apt. 7, with parole violation.
8:20 a.m. Monday. Aracely Gonzalez, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue with no restraint of animals.
9:25 a.m. Monday. Freddie Max Morrow Jr., 40, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
2:05 p.m. Monday. Adam Sean Horn, 47, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the intersection of Hayne Street and South Ash Street.
2:47 p.m. Monday. Mark Austin Lord, 33, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of a no-contact/protective order.
Appanoose County Sheriff
8:34 p.m. Saturday. John David Duley, 26, of Centerville, was charged at 195th Avenue and 550th Street with OWI.
6:28 a.m. Monday. Lucas Jon Stajcar, 29, of Centerville, was charged in the 1000 block of East Maple Street with driving under suspension.