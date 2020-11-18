Ottumwa Fire
10:12 a.m. Wednesday. Car accident in the 600 block of S. Iowa Ave.
2:29 p.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint at Park Blvd. and Green St.
Medical calls: 3:04 p.m. Tuesday. Roemer Ave. 3:59 p.m. Tuesday. N. Quincy Ave. 5:58 p.m. Tuesday. N. Quincy Ave. 9 p.m. Tuesday. Timberlane Heights. 9:51 p.m. Tuesday. S. Willard St. 11:49 p.m. Tuesday. N. Jefferson St. 1:33 a.m. Wednesday. S. Madison Ave. 5:47 a.m. Wednesday. S. Iowa Ave. 9:56 a.m. Wednesday. Alta Vista Ave. 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. E. Vine St. 11:52 a.m. Wednesday. W. Finley Ave. 11:54 a.m. Wednesday. W. 2nd St. 12:08 p.m. Wednesday. S. Quincy Ave.
Ottumwa Police
1:11 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Ryan Lippincott, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Moore St. and Wabash Ave. with driving while barred and no SR 22 insurance.
1:29 a.m. Tuesday. Gerardo Magana, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Sheridan Ave. with interference with official acts.
8:35 a.m. Tuesday. Calvin Lamont Wilburn, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
11:10 a.m. Tuesday. Todd Alan Sundquist, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of S. Ransom St. with first-degree burglary and interference with official acts.
3:10 p.m. Tuesday. Alexander James Simpson, 24, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of S. Market St.
8:44 p.m. Tuesday. James Taylor Smith, 47, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
9:06 p.m. Tuesday. Wesley Allen Gridley, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Edwin Andrew Glisson, 35, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
Wapello Sheriff
4:02 p.m. Nov. 12. Teena McKinney, 38, of Fairfield, was arrested on outstanding warrants for driving under suspension, operation without registration and driving while barred.
2:20 a.m. Saturday. Jerry Kaster, 48, of Moravia, was arrested and charged on Green St. in Ottumwa with OWI third offense and driving while revoked.
4 a.m. Saturday. Oscar Madueno, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with interference with official acts.
2:53 p.m. Saturday. Trevor White, 36, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to obey traffic control devices, careless driving, driving under suspension, driving without a license, driving while barred and eluding.
8:28 p.m. Sunday. Timothy Butler, 54, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of probation violation.
6:46 a.m. Monday. David Stirling, 49, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
12:27 a.m. Tuesday. Katie Stanzel-Campbell, 38, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of failure to appear and probation violation.
8:53 a.m. Tuesday. Calvin Wilburn, 40, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
3:50 p.m. Tuesday. Christopher Harward, 43, of Bloomfield, was arrested and charged on Madison Ave. in Ottumwa with driving while barred.
Centerville Police
5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Jason Leroy Hogg, 51, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with probation violation.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. E. Cross St., Centerville.