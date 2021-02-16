Ottumwa Fire
8:22 p.m. Friday. Structure fire in the 1500 block of Albia Road.
2:53 a.m. Saturday. Public service in the 100 block of South Davis Street.
9:30 a.m. Saturday. Fluid cleanup in the 1100 block of West Second Street.
12:50 p.m. Saturday. Waterflow alarm in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
1:29 p.m. Saturday. Vehicle collision with injuries at Highways 34 and 63.
3:04 p.m. Saturday. Car fire investigation in the 200 block of North Wapello Street.
7:17 p.m. Saturday. Canceled en route to the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue.
7:54 p.m. Saturday. Fire alarm in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue.
1:21 a.m. Sunday. Fire alarm in the 500 block of Church Street.
1:26 p.m. Sunday. Investigation in the 200 block of West Main Street.
8:19 a.m. Monday. Fire alarm in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
11:10 a.m. Monday. Motor vehicle collision with injuries at Wapello Street and Ottumwa Street.
7:23 a.m. Monday. Vehicle fire in the 700 block of North Green Street.
Medical calls: 1:42 a.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 2:06 a.m. Saturday. Alta Vista Avenue. 7:26 a.m. Saturday. East Second Street. 8:18 a.m. Saturday. South Ward Street. 10:19 a.m. Saturday. Friendly Lane. 12:54 p.m. Saturday. Williams Street. 10:46 p.m. Saturday. Swanson Avenue. 11:20 p.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 11:15 a.m. Sunday. South Weller Street. 11:47 a.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 12:02 p.m. Sunday. North Quincy Avenue. 4:20 p.m. Sunday. East Fifth Street. 4:23 p.m. Sunday. Pennsylvania Avenue. 7:05 p.m. Sunday. North Webster Street. 7:25 p.m. Sunday. North Willard Street. 7:51 p.m. Sunday. Sheridan Avenue. 10 p.m. Sunday. Swanson Avenue. 1:33 p.m. Monday. Lillian Street. 4:14 p.m. Monday. Grand Avenue. 6:04 p.m. Monday. Bruce Street. 5:03 a.m. Tuesday. Osceola Street. 6:52 a.m. Tuesday. North Ferry Street. 7:05 a.m. Tuesday. West Fourth Street.
Ottumwa Police
9 a.m. Friday. Melinda Sue Sanders, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with two counts of failure to appear.
3 p.m. Friday. Nicole Luanne Price, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
10:30 a.m. Saturday. Chris Allen Harr, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Albia Road with drunk driving revocation.
11:40 a.m. Saturday. Michael Wade Kruzich, 55, of Mystic, was served with a warrant in the 1000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
1:10 p.m. Saturday. Michael Anthony Nulph, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to affix drug tax stamp and controlled substance violation.
8:44 p.m. Saturday. Randy Harold Owen, 61, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
11:35 p.m. Saturday. Jordan Taylor Reid, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of East Williams Street with willful injury.
1 a.m. Sunday. Seven juveniles were charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1 a.m. Sunday. Pophyo Mi, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with supplying alcohol to person under legal age.
1 a.m. Sunday. Adalid Morales Castillo, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1 a.m. Sunday. Yevin Ortiz, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with permitting a person under legal age to consume/possess alcohol.
1 a.m. Sunday. Rocio Stephanie Reyes, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1 a.m. Sunday. Dillon Michael Rich, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1 a.m. Sunday. Ian Adolfo Sanchez, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Ellis Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
9:20 a.m. Monday. Tira Marlene Raymond, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged with trespassing.
9:01 p.m. Monday. Brian Allen Munyon, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Main Street and South Holt Street with going armed with intent and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Centerville Police
2:24 a.m. Sunday. Jared James Hyde, 19, of Albia, was charged in the 400 block of North 10th Street in Centerville with interference with official acts.