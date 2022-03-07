Ottumwa Police
1:38 a.m. Friday. Garrett John Goodwin, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
2:14 a.m. Friday. Julie Diane Damerval, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Weller Street with failure to appear.
5:16 p.m. Friday. Kristina Lynn Salisbury, 57, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of South Union Street.
No time given, Friday. Thomas Paul Wright, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Davis Street and East Finley Avenue with violation of protective order and providing false identification.
12:20 a.m. Saturday. David Bruce Alfaro, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Marion Street with OWI.
2:45 a.m. Saturday. Mackson Jesse, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at K Avenue and Iowa Avenue with failure to appear.
9 a.m. Saturday. Dalton Robert Prasch, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Court Street with fifth-degree theft, two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:55 p.m. Saturday. Jo Ann Hurley, 39, of Kirksville, Missouri, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
7:32 p.m. Saturday. Quinton Austin Guffey, 21, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
1:15 a.m. Sunday. Justin Cheeks, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Court Street with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:15 a.m. Sunday. Kesharra Levi Gilbert, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Court Street with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:15 a.m. Sunday. Haiden Elizabeth Kopp, 19, of Creston, was charged at East Main Street and South Court Street with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:15 a.m. Sunday. Maleah Corynne Wright, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Court Street with possession of alcohol under legal age.
1:45 a.m. Sunday. Tytus Jay Hunt, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Third Street and North Court Street with failure to appear and possession of controlled substance.
2:32 a.m. Sunday. Joseph John Vandenberg, 29, of Bloomfield, was charged at East Main Street and South Market Street with OWI, interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations and driving on the wrong side of the road.
7:16 p.m. Sunday. Zachariah Z. Dickinson, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Est Park Avenue with two counts of violation of probation.
8:57 p.m. Sunday. Andrew Lee Skinner, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Fellows Avenue with two counts of domestic abuse assault.
Wapello Sheriff
March 4. Wendy Leann Waters, 53, of Eddyville, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, no insurance, improper use of registration and driving while barred.
March 4. William Edward Brown, 46, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of no contact order.
March 5. Stephen Craig Johnson, 51, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while barred.
March 5. Travis Batterson, 50, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Centerville Police
4:31 p.m. Sunday. Travis Spencer Rash, 38, of Centerville, was charged at 440th Street and Highway 5 with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
11:57 a.m. March 3. Daniel James Drew, 41, of Mystic, was charged in the 20000 block of 176th Avenue, Mystic, with controlled substance violation, drug trafficking, controlled substance schedule IV/V, drug tax stamp violation, felon on control of firearm, possession of controlled substance, prohibited acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was arrested for a warrant.