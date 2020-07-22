Ottumwa Fire
4:58 p.m. Tuesday. Odor investigation in the 100 block of East Main Street.
Medical calls: 5:10 p.m. Monday. Elma Street. 7:41 p.m. Monday. Hayne Street. 7:48 p.m. Monday. North Adella Street. 9:52 p.m. Monday. West Rochester Street. 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Roemer Avenue. 3:31 a.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 4:41 a.m. Tuesday. Elm Court. 8:04 a.m. Tuesday. South Sheridan Street. 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. Greater Ottumwa Park. 2:56 p.m. Tuesday. North Quincy Avenue. 4:01 p.m. Tuesday. Minneopa Avenue. 4:06 p.m. Tuesday. South Ferry Street. 5:03 p.m. Tuesday. West Finley Avenue. 6:11 p.m. Tuesday. North Ash Street. 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. North Wapello Street. 7:06 a.m. Wednesday. Ray Street. 8:13 a.m. Wednesday. Albia Road. 10:34 a.m. Wednesday. North Quincy Avenue. 12:03 p.m. Wednesday. West Second Street. 3:19 p.m. Wednesday. Mckinley Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
1:08 a.m. Tuesday. Alee Joba, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Market Street with violation of no-contact order and OWI.
7:33 a.m. Tuesday. Todd Dean Schultz, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Moore Street with probation violation.
9:05 a.m. Tuesday. Preston G. Hopkins, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of East Second St. with keeping dangerous animals.
9:25 a.m. Tuesday. Darnell Keith Jones, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Golf Avenue and North Court Street with driving while barred.
11:46 a.m. Tuesday. Katie Loraine Campbell, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Greenwood Drive with driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and probation violation.
2:51 p.m. Tuesday. James Dean Smith, 52, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 500 block of West Main Street.
4:31 p.m. Tuesday. Orry Joe McClure, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of Venture Drive with driving while barred.
5:16 p.m. Tuesday. Gregory Paul Dye, 43, of Cedar Rapids, was charged in the 1100 block of North Quincy Avenue with failure to appear.
9:09 p.m. Tuesday. Santiago Olivarez Cordova, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Carter Avenue with domestic assault strangulation-no injury.
9:13 p.m. Tuesday. Damian Wayne Barndt, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of North Quincy Avenue with public intoxication-drugs.
Wapello Sheriff
12:26 a.m. Tuesday. Jeffery Nord, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of a no contact order.
1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Wylie Trueblood, 21, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree burglary.
2:59 p.m. Tuesday. Kyle Tramontana, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, voluntary absence from custody and third-degree burglary.
Centerville Fire and Rescue
Medical calls: 10:37 a.m. Tuesday. 524th Street, Centerville. 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. 215th Avenue, Cincinnati.
Appanoose County Sheriff
3:59 p.m. Tuesday. James Paul Smith, 49, of Unionville, Iowa, was charged in the 16000 block of 331st Avenue in Unionville with second-degree theft, driving while barred and interference with official acts inflicting bodily injury.