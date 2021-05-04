Ottumwa Fire
2:40 p.m. Friday. Public education in the 300 block of Minneopa Avenue.
5:33 p.m. Friday. Call to Venture Drive canceled en route.
8:45 p.m. Friday. False alarm on Oakridge Road.
11:40 p.m. Friday. Camper fire in the 300 block of Merrouge Avenue.
1:31 p.m. Saturday. Structure fire in the 500 block of Ottumwa Street.
6:19 p.m. Saturday. False alarm in the 900 block of West Second Street.
11:05 p.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 900 block of South Sheridan Avenue.
12:11 p.m. Sunday. Assisted police department at Highway 34 and Roemer Avenue.
6:55 p.m. Sunday. False alarm on Lake Drive.
7:13 p.m. Sunday. River rescue at Blackhawk river access.
10:47 p.m. Sunday. Cooking fire in the 200 block of East Maple Street.
7:32 a.m. Monday. Vehicle collision at Court Street and Elmdale Avenue.
8:10 a.m. Monday. Investigation in the 800 block of West Mary Street.
8:40 p.m. Monday. Investigation in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue.
6:20 a.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to Oak Ridge Road.
1:14 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in the 900 block of South Hancock Street.
1:24 p.m. Tuesday. Fire alarm in the 600 block of East Williams Street.
2:53 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicle collision with injuries at Highway 34 and Highway 63.
Medical calls: 6:19 p.m. Friday. Boone Avenue. 8:15 p.m. Friday. North Wapello Street. 9:13 p.m. Friday. North Van Buren Avenue. 8:17 a.m. Saturday. North Court Street. 9:50 a.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 11:14 a.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 11:36 a.m. Saturday. Osage Drive. 12:35 p.m. Saturday. Wildwood Drive. 12:40 p.m. Saturday. Osceola Street. 12:51 p.m. Saturday. South Union Street. 2:32 p.m. Saturday. Skate park. 3:57 p.m. Saturday. Northgate Street. 4:52 p.m. Saturday. Boone Avenue. 6:10 p.m. Saturday. South Moore Street. 7:23 p.m. Saturday. Lillian Street. 8:06 p.m. Saturday. North Wapello Street. 8:33 p.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 1:47 a.m. Sunday. South Milner Street. 7:37 a.m. Sunday. North Hancock Street. 8:50 a.m. Sunday. North Green Street. 8:58 a.m. Sunday. North Adella Street. 10:44 a.m. Sunday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 1:09 p.m. Sunday. Skyline Drive. 2:56 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 4:48 p.m. Sunday. West Second Street. 7:14 p.m. Sunday. Wildwood Drive. 9:17 p.m. Sunday. Clayton Street. 8:17 a.m. Monday. West Fourth Street. 9:18 a.m. Monday. East Main Street. 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Finley Avenue. 12:36 p.m. Monday. East Main Street. 4:43 p.m. Monday. East Main Street. 5:11 p.m. Monday. Crestview Avenue. 7:09 p.m. Monday. Keota Street. 9:32 p.m. Monday. Plum Street. 5:08 a.m. Tuesday. Mary Street. 9:29 a.m. Tuesday. Church Street. 2:32 p.m. Tuesday. Keota Street.
Ottumwa Police
4:30 a.m. Friday. Nathan Haze Robinson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1800 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
5:54 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 2600 block of North Court Road with third-degree attempted burglary.
8:11 a.m. Friday. Kerry Allan Brown, 50, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
10:38 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
2 p.m. Friday. Kraigen Andrew Grooms, 24, of Drakesville, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with violation of probation.
2:35 p.m. Friday. David Lira, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hamilton Street and North Schuyler Street with purchase/possession of child pornography, sex offender registry violation, sexual exploitation of a minor, violation of parole and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor.
3:35 p.m. Friday. Katlyn Marie Palmer, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
8:40 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was served with a warrant in the 1100 block of North Wapello Street.
9:54 p.m. Friday. Kaitlyn Nicole Williams, 32, of Eddyville, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
3:01 a.m. Saturday. Rolanta Pierre Louis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Grandview Avenue with public intoxication.
8:06 a.m. Saturday. Brant Edward Cassatt, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Weller Street with driving while barred.
8:25 a.m. Saturday. Jeannette Marie Bennett, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drug, controlled substance violation and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
10:59 a.m. Saturday. Dylan Donavan Dekraai, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with driving while barred and interference with official acts.
11:05 a.m. Saturday. Adwan Atin, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Market Street with OWI.
5:11 p.m. Saturday. Letitia Jordan, 32, of Nashville, Tennessee, was served with two warrants in the 2800 block of North Court Road.
10:34 p.m. Saturday. Steven Gouthiere, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
No time given Saturday. Timothy Austin Little, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of River Drive with failure to appear and was served with a warrant.
2:08 a.m. Sunday. Shelby Lynn Clark, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Moore Street and East Vine Street with OWI and driving while barred.
3:02 a.m. Sunday. Lowa Lolin, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Wapello Street with OWI.
9 a.m. Sunday. Kathie Lee Houston, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with forgery and second-degree theft.
1:45 p.m. Sunday. Michael Lottie R. Darcy, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 300 block of Skyline Drive.
3:54 p.m. Sunday. Richard Thomas Lunsford, 41, of New London, was charged in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue with four counts of failure to appear.
5:16 p.m. Sunday. Susana Maria Rios, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of East Second Street with OWI second offense.
7:48 p.m. Sunday. Michael Lee Lippincott, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Church Street with driving while barred.
9:18 p.m. Sunday. Manuel Ramirez Cayetano, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with OWI.