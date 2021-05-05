Ottumwa Fire
4:12 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to Skyline Drive.
9:18 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to Maryland Road.
Medical calls: 5:52 p.m. Tuesday. North Court. 1:52 a.m. Wednesday. Osage Drive. 11:56 a.m. Wednesday. Gladstone Street.
Ottumwa Police
10:08 a.m. Tuesday. Trace Allen Dyer, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Madison Avenue with revocation of pretrial release.
10:09 a.m. Tuesday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with third-degree burglary.
6:55 p.m. Tuesday. Cody Allen Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Adams Avenue with trespass.