Ottumwa Police
12:50 a.m. Thursday. Tanya Lynn Hancock, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with OWI and interference with official acts.
9:15 a.m. Thursday. Johnny Ramirez, 26, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
12:10 p.m. Thursday. Gerald Charles Knorr Jr., 61, was charged with third-degree harassment.
3:40 p.m. Thursday. Gary Lee Steele, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Market Street, with restraint of animals violation.
5:50 p.m. Thursday. Cody Allen Surber, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1700 block of East Main Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
6:50 p.m. Thursday. Richard Benjamie Davis, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with parole violation.
6:50 p.m. Thursday. Leon Laroy Stewart, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
8:15 p.m. Thursday. Joey Allen Harland, 40, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with failure to appear.