Ottumwa Fire
4:03 p.m. Tuesday. Canceled en route to 1800 block Venture Drive.
9:46 a.m. Wednesday. Car accident clean up on Jefferson Street bridge.
10:05 a.m. Wednesday. Canceled en route to Bridge View Center.
Medical calls: 9:20 a.m. Tuesday. West Second St. 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. North Holt Street. 6:23 p.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 9:03 p.m. Tuesday. Albia Road. 3:02 a.m. Wednesday. Bonita Avenue. 3:56 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Road. 7:48 a.m. Wednesday. South Iowa Avenue. 8:26 a.m. Wednesday. Roemer Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
12:50 a.m. Tuesday. Charles Julian Jason Zwer, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with interference with official acts and first-degree burglary.
5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Rickson Nedlick, 20, town of residence unknown, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street. with possession by person under legal age
9:53 a.m. Tuesday. Clifford Earl Vance, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Joseph Avenue with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to affix drug tax stamp.
10:24 a.m. Tuesday. Rachel Katie Hasley, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Court Street with trespass.
11:35 a.m. Tuesday. Antoine Deshawn Reed, unknown age, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with second-degree burglary.
11:35 a.m. Tuesday. Myesha D. Whatley, unknown age, of Glenwood, Illinois, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with second-degree burglary.
8:56 p.m. Tuesday. Richard William Stutt, 66, of Agency, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:54 p.m. Tuesday. Jordan Taylor Reid, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of Ogden Street with interference with official acts.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:45 p.m. Monday. Michael Black, 49, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
2:28 p.m. Tuesday. Kyra Argo, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for third-degree burglary.
8:03 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Hannah, 50, of Eldon, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance and domestic abuse.