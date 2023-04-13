Ottumwa Police
6:05 p.m. Friday. A 23-year-old was charged in the 100 block of South Ash Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
7:37 p.m. Friday. A 30-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of East Mary Street with possession of controlled substance and assault with a dangerous weapon, and was served with a warrant.
10:10 p.m. Friday. A 26-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of South Iowa Avenue with OWI.
11:03 p.m. Friday. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of Chilton Street with third-degree theft.
12:15 a.m. Saturday. A 42-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of West Keota Street with failure to appear.
1:29 a.m. Saturday. A 46-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of South Davis Street with violation of protective order.
3:12 a.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old female was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and OWI.
9:45 a.m. Saturday. A 56-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
6:08 p.m. Saturday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 2600 block of Clearview Street with domestic abuse assault.
7:58 p.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old male was charged in the 800 block of Church Street with driving while barred and failure to appear.
9:30 p.m. Saturday. A 52-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, fraudulent use of registration and driving under suspension.
9:42 p.m. Saturday. A 32-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:20 p.m. Saturday. A 33-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
2:17 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old male was charged at Fourth Street and North Wapello Street with OWI.
2:37 a.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old female was charged in the 300 block of North Ferry Street with eluding and OWI third or subsequent offense.
2:57 a.m. Sunday. A 25-year-old male was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:50 p.m. Sunday. A 47-year-old male was charged in the 300 block of Randolph Street with violation of protective order.
