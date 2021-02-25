Ottumwa Fire
9:24 a.m. Thursday. Canceled en route to East Pennsylvania Avenue.
10:25 a.m. Thursday. Fire alarm on North Quincy Avenue.
Medical calls: 4:44 p.m. Wednesday. Richmond Avenue. 8:24 p.m. Wednesday. Gladstone Street. 5 a.m. Thursday. Hackberry Street. 5:05 a.m. Thursday. South Iowa Avenue. 1:28 p.m. Thursday. North Cooper Avenue. 3:34 p.m. Thursday. West Keota Street.
Ottumwa Police
8:29 a.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of East Court Street with assault causing bodily injury.
9:10 a.m. Wednesday. Lucas Edward Simmers, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Kenndal Arlene Hafele, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4 p.m. Wednesday. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft.
8:34 p.m. Wednesday. Darsherall Lashell Jones, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with violation of no contact order.
No time given, Wednesday. Wendy Dawn Mills, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with interference with official acts and public intoxication.