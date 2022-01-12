Ottumwa Police
11:16 a.m. Jan. 5. Robert Maalon Sachen, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Gateway Drive and South Clay Street with driving while barred.
1:15 p.m. Jan. 5. Fidel Bustos, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with trespass and interference with official acts.
7:47 p.m. Jan. 5. Wendy Leann Waters, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with driving while barred.
8:58 p.m. Jan. 5. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with driving while barred.
10:43 p.m. Jan. 5. George Edward Jordon, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at Grant Street and Meadow Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:15 a.m. Jan. 6. A juvenile was charged at North Benton Street and North Clay Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:15 a.m. Jan. 6. Dalton Robert Prasch, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Benton Street and North Clay Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and OWI.
3:01 a.m. Jan. 6. Joshua Mark Cowger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
3:24 a.m. Jan. 6. Kaylen M. Pryor, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with interference with official acts.
11:30 a.m. Jan. 6. Dulcie Lynn Northway, 25, of Fremont, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
12:47 p.m. Jan. 6. Dale Eugene J. Cosgrove, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at River Street and South Court Street with OWI second offense and driving while barred.
9:28 p.m. Jan. 6. Joshua Mark Cowger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1200 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
11:33 p.m. Jan. 6. Paul Richard McDowell, 57, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and South Pocahontas Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:33 p.m. Jan. 6. Roy Elmer Sapp, 56, of Ottumwa, was charged at Chester Avenue and South Pocahontas Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
1 a.m. Jan. 7. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1 a.m. Jan. 7. Melissa Natalie Lira, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
1:51 a.m. Jan. 7. Friday Billy, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Iowa Avenue and East Second Street with OWI.
3:01 a.m. Jan. 7. Joshua Mark Cowger, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and South Sheridan Avenue with driving while barred.
9:30 a.m. Jan. 7. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
3 p.m. Jan. 7. Ray Mandell Stevenson, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Rochester Road with sex offender registry violation.
3:50 p.m. Jan. 7. Shawna Lee Forney, 28, of Columbus Junction, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with driving while barred.
3:50 p.m. Jan. 7. Santana Allen Davis, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Milner Street and Hamilton Street with failure to appear and was served with two warrants.
11:05 p.m. Jan. 7. Alexandrea Rachel Willey, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Cooper Avenue with possession of controlled substance and failure to appear.
4:35 a.m. Jan. 8. Tison Bwijtak, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of East Maple Avenue with OWI.
2:20 p.m. Jan. 8. Tenson Iowan, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of South Lillian Street with fifth-degree theft, driving while barred and possession of controlled substance.
3:23 p.m. Jan. 8. Timothy Terrell Moore, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lamborn Street and Lincoln Avenue with driving while barred.
3:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Rachel Lorenza Austin, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of West Second Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with a warrant.
12:31 a.m. Jan. 9. Wanettia Paulette Raymond, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Harrows Branch with two counts of domestic abuse assault.
2:54 p.m. Jan. 9. Tyler Joe Hall, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road and Skyline Drive with possession of controlled substance.
4:54 p.m. Jan. 9. Kenneth Eugene Mourton, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hand Avenue and Morris Street with controlled substance violation.
10:11 p.m. Jan. 9. Rob Narruhn, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at Ellis Avenue and South Weller Street with assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
10:11 p.m. Jan. 9. Andrew Saladier, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at Ellis Avenue and South Weller Street with interference with official acts and public intoxication.
1 a.m. Monday. Robert Alan Hoxsey Jr., 38, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Osage Drive.
10:50 a.m. Monday. Andrew Saladier, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
12:06 p.m. Monday. Timothy Kasian, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with revocation of pretrial release.
8:41 p.m. Monday. Spenscer James Hopwood, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with six counts of fifth-degree theft.
2:39 a.m. Tuesday. David Allen Horvath, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with trespass.
2:56 a.m. Tuesday. Nikki Lynn Carr, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Jamie Michael Sanford, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of parole.
12:12 p.m. Tuesday. Kenneth Edward Cale Jr., 45, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 700 block of West Second Street.
1 p.m. Tuesday. Ashley Renea Parks, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue with driving while barred.
2 p.m. Tuesday. Jesse Williams Haynes, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with operating motor vehicle without owner's consent, fourth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
3:40 p.m. Tuesday. Robert Maalon Sachen, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with two counts of violation of probation.
4:12 p.m. Tuesday. Nicholas Martin Stockland, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 100 block of South Adams Avenue with driving while barred.
6:53 p.m. Tuesday. Danny Gene Petro, 40, of Kalona, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
11:10 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
Jan. 7. Mikel Hager, 28, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support.
Jan. 8. Thomas Lambert, 18, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.
Jan. 10. Michael Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with two counts of fifth-degree theft.
Jan. 10. Kyle Bracy, 39, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Jan. 10. Blake Smith, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested on four outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
Jan. 11. Joshua Durflinger, 47, of Eldon, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault.
Jan. 11. Dale Propp, 58, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Jan. 11. Jeffrey Jay Johnston, 55, of Kirkville, was arrested and charged with operation without registration, no insurance, eluding, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, two counts of second-degree theft, driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Centerville Police
12:12 a.m. Jan. 7. Dusty Ray West, 44, of Melrose, was charged in the 600 block of North Park Avenue, Centerville, with failure to appear and driving under suspension.
1:01 a.m. Jan. 8. Marshall Lee Clark, 46, of Centerville, was charged in the 1000 block of North Shamrock Lane, Centerville, with assault.
Appanoose Sheriff
5:21 p.m. Jan. 8. Daniel James Drew, 41, of Mystic, was arrested at 176th Avenue and 500th Street, Appanoose County, with an out of county warrant.