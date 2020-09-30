Ottumwa Fire
4:22 p.m. Tuesday. Car accident reported at Highway 34 and Highway 63.
4:44 a.m. Wednesday. Car port fire reported in the 1500 block of Mable St.
8:10 a.m. Wednesday. Smoke complaint in the 500 block Camille St.
Medical calls: 7:06 p.m. Tuesday. S. Madison Ave. 8:34 p.m. Tuesday. W. 4th St. 12:06 a.m. Wednesday. Benton St. 12:26 a.m. Wednesday. S. Union St. 3:13 a.m. Wednesday. Osage Drive. 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. S. Quincy Ave. 10:54 a.m. Wednesday. E. Pennsylvania Ave. 2:10 p.m. Wednesday. Minnesota St. 2:38 p.m. Wednesday. W. Park Ave.
Ottumwa Police
3:05 a.m. Tuesday. Cameron Shawn Thomas, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Ave. with sex offender registry violation.
8:52 a.m. Tuesday. Randall Paul Dodds, 28, of Fairfield, was charged in the 200 block of S. Market St. with public intoxication-drugs.
10:58 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged at Court and Golf streets with possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Jason Michael Almy, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hamilton St. with driving under suspension.
1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Eric Walter Klinefelter, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of S. Ward St. with failure to appear.
1:56 p.m. Tuesday. Jacquelyn Jo Hunter, 38, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 500 block of Church St. with OWI second offense, carrying weapons and seatbelt violation.
3:43 p.m. Tuesday. Schuyler Dewayne Letts, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at S. Sheridan Ave. and E. Finley Ave. with parole violation, failure to appear, two counts of carrying weapons, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, and four counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Scarlett Catherine Stater, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Ave. with possession of a controlled substance.