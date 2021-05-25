Ottumwa Fire
6:50 p.m. Monday. Investigation in 100 block of North Ferry Street.
12:15 a.m. Tuesday. Smoke complaint in 400 block of East Main Street.
12:31 a.m. Tuesday. Oven fire in 100 block of East Maple Avenue.
8:54 a.m. Tuesday. False alarm in 1300 block of East Second Street.
3:27 p.m. Tuesday. Vehicle accident at intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Medical calls: 12:03 p.m. Monday. Mable Street. 4:04 p.m. Monday. South Iowa Avenue. 5:38 p.m. Monday. Hayne Street. 6:10 p.m. Monday. Ottumwa Street. 8:44 p.m. Monday. Leighton Street. 10:19 p.m. Monday. Randolph Street. 8:41 a.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 9:36 a.m. Tuesday. North Wapello Street. 9:43 a.m. Tuesday. West Main Street. 10:18 a.m. Tuesday. Bruce Street. 10:49 a.m. Tuesday. South Market Street. 1 p.m. Tuesday. North Iowa Avenue. 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. East Woodland Avenue.
Ottumwa Police
6:04 a.m. Friday. Damian Wayne Barndt, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Ash Street with violation of a no-contract order.
10:03 a.m. Friday. Zachary Lee Downing, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Finley Avenue with third-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order.
7:08 p.m. Friday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Market Street with interference with official acts.
10:20 p.m. Friday. Jamison Grant Leathers, 35, of Hedrick, was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Street with third-degree theft.
11:47 p.m. Friday. Isaiah Allen Davidson, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged at Sunnyside Avenue and East Mary Street with carrying weapons and was served a warrant.
11:54 p.m. Friday. Alexandrea Willey, 31, of Ottumwa, was served a warrant in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue, Apartment 416.
No time given Saturday. Adam Sean Horn, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Davis Street with failure to appear.
12:54 a.m. Saturday. Derek Sean Inman, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Chester Avenue with public intoxication.
1:21 a.m. Saturday. Nathan Edward VanderPol, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication and interference with official acts.
4:32 a.m. Saturday. James David Finney, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Minneopa Avenue with willful injury causing bodily injury.
3:09 p.m. Saturday. William Patrick Davis, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at Anna Street and Sixth Street with controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
6:40 p.m. Saturday. James Lloyd Hopkins, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue with disorderly conduct.
6:44 p.m. Saturday. David Wayne Burnor, 40, no location given, was charged in the 200 block of East Main Street with interference with official acts.
7 p.m. Saturday. Krystal Lynn Stutzman, 29, of Lockridge, was served a warrant at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center.
No time given Sunday. Paul Glenn Schleiger III, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Washington Street with driving while barred.
3:42 a.m. Sunday. Joshua Taylor, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Elm Street and Grant Street with driving while barred.
10:38 a.m. Sunday. Brittany Danielle Waite, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
10:38 a.m. Sunday. Durc Anthony Waite, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with domestic abuse assault, prohibited act and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3 p.m. Sunday. K-last Paulis, age and residence not given, was charged in the 400 block of Franklin Street with public intoxication.
8:24 p.m. Sunday. Micheal Owen Drake, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Vogel Avenue with driving while barred.
11:07 p.m. Sunday. Heather Dobbe-Stansberry, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Church Street with driving while barred.
11:43 p.m. Sunday. Trailyn Noel Evans, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at River Drive and South Court Street with interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia.
7:17 a.m. Monday. A juvenile, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with possession of a controlled substance.
12:15 p.m. Monday. Maria Theresa Clark, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with two counts of second-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief.
4:55 p.m. Monday. Andrew Timothy Logan, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
7:51 p.m. Monday. William Joseph Hill, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Law Enforcement Center with public intoxication.
9:58 p.m. Monday. Rebecca Janette Hagen, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with failure to appear and revocation of pretrial release condition.
Wapello County Sheriff
12:03 a.m. Friday. Robert Lothridge, 45, of Iowa City, was charged in the 1600 block of Stellar Avenue with driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served outstanding warrants for two counts of driving under suspension, fraudulent use of registration, eluding and driving while barred.
9:56 a.m. Friday. Dustin Kelley, 21, of Moravia, was served an outstanding warrant for two counts of failure to appear for sentencing.
10:48 a.m. Friday. Constance Griffiths, 32, of Ottumwa, was served an outstanding warrant for parole violation.
4:40 p.m. Friday. Donna Logan, 63, of Ottumwa, was served an outstanding warrant for two counts of probation violation.
8:09 p.m. Friday. Molly Jones, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged on 83rd Street in Ottumwa with violation of a restraining order.
11:43 p.m. Sunday. Adam Powell, 26, of Urbandale, was served an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
1:53 a.m. Monday. Shelby Brownlee, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged at Lake Road and Cooperhead Road with OWI.
Centerville Police
9:21 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of CHS Drive with assault with bodily injury.
11:44 p.m. Thursday. Jeremy Earl Young, 45, of Centerville, was charged at the Appanoose County Law Enforcement Center with failure to appear.
12:07 a.m. Friday. John Donald Barber Jr., 35, of Centerville, was charged at 18th Street and East Maple Street with violation of no-contact order.
1:49 a.m. Friday. Claude Alexander Breese, 28, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of South Main Street with third-degree criminal mischief.
Appanoose County Sheriff
10:43 p.m. Friday. Ashley Marie Eis, 33, of Mystic, was charged in the 700 block of Willow Lane, Mystic, with failure to appear.
1:33 a.m. Sunday. Levi Jacob Cronk, 30, of Bloomfield, was charged at Seventh Street and West Maple Street with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred and drug tax stamp violations.