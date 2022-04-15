Ottumwa Police
1:41 a.m. April 11. Rafael Shay Ramirez, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at Hamilton Street and North Schuyler Street with failure to appear.
2:32 a.m. April 11. Derek Wayne Horstmeyer, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at East Fourth Street and North Green Street.
12:06 a.m. April 12. Michael Finis Turner, 33, of Baird, Texas, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with OWI, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:30 a.m. April 12. Kasey Lee Barker, 32, of Rye, Colorado, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of South Moore Street.
10:07 a.m. April 12. Matthew Lee Lenger, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Ward Street with willful injury.
1:50 p.m. April 12. Alma Perez, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and providing false identification.
4:17 p.m. April 12. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Albia Road with unauthorized use of a credit card, third-degree burglary, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations and disorderly conduct.
9 p.m. April 12. Kyra Carlyn Ann Argo, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 300 block of South Ransom Street with trespass.
9 p.m. April 12. Shawn Austin Tucker Jr., 19, of Keosauqua, was charged in the 300 block of South Ransom Street with fourth-degree theft.
8:20 a.m. Wednesday. Melanie Rose Aunu, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Vine Street and North Davis Street with driving while barred.
10:44 a.m. Wednesday. Breanna Elizabeth Scott, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
10:44 a.m. Wednesday. Victoria Cheylene Vanskike, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue with possession of controlled substance.
1:47 p.m. Wednesday. Rebecca Janette Hagen, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear and revocation of pre-trial release.
3 p.m. Wednesday. Michelle Nicole Brown, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Tuttle Street with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.
7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Jorge Anibal Rodriguez Nunez, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Davis Street with assault causing bodily injury, possession of controlled substance and violation of protective order.
7:43 p.m. Wednesday. Charles Hauth, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Davis Street with public intoxication.
8:04 p.m. Wednesday. Cory Dwaine Dodd, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft and trespass, and was served with a warrant.
8:15 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 800 block of Chester Avenue with disorderly conduct and interference with official acts.
9 a.m. Thursday. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
9:14 a.m. Thursday. Dunstan Lee Ledford, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Milner Street and West Keota Street with fifth-degree theft, use of a dangerous weapon in commission of a crime, control of firearm by felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
4:19 p.m. Thursday. Daywoe Guannue Nimely, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Church Street with trespass.
8:50 p.m. Thursday. Lacey Lynn Boyd, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with failure to appear.
Wapello Sheriff
April 8. Cody Surber, 27, of Ottumwa, was arrested on four outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
April 8. Michael Sparks, 32, of Albia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
April 9. Trenton Miller, 28, of Solon, was arrested and charged with OWI.
April 12. Dennis Collis II, 20, of Agency, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension.
April 13. Victor Dixon, 33, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
Centerville Police
8:29 p.m. Wednesday. Christian Wade Thomas, 19, of Centerville, was charged in the 100 block of North Main Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
Appanoose Sheriff
2:39 a.m. April 12. Alejandro Alvarado Soria, 44, of Centerville, was charged at 285th Avenue and Highway 2 with OWI and carry weapon while intoxicated.
5:45 p.m. Thursday. Amber Elizabeth Mathes, 38, of Centerville, was charged in the 1600 block of South 15th Street with forgery, fifth-degree theft and fifth-degree fraudulent practices.
9:37 p.m. Thursday. Ashley Ann Nail, 36, of Centerville, was arrested for an out of county warrant in the 300 block of West Chariton Street, Moravia.