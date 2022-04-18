Ottumwa Police
1:50 a.m. Friday. Ashley Edward Mortenson, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Woodland Avenue and North Highway 63 with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:15 p.m. Friday. Valerie June Ramirez, 46, of Allerton, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8 p.m. Friday. Two juveniles were charged at Silk Street and Burce Street with fifth-degree theft.
No time given, Friday. Trent Michael Peck, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with unauthorized use of a credit card and fourth-degree theft.
1:25 a.m. Saturday. Brooklyn Jordan Beske, 18, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of North Court Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
2 a.m. Saturday. Jorge Steward Patterson, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Mary Street and Bruce Street with OWI second offense.
3:34 a.m. Saturday. Mason Joseph Thornburg, 20, of Pella, was charged at East Vine Street and North Sheridan Avenue with OWI and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
4:04 a.m. Saturday. Helen C Kuykendoll, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Fourth Street with domestic abuse.
2:49 p.m. Saturday. Mathen Jackson, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with assault causing bodily injury.
1:15 p.m. Saturday. Todd Matthew Downing, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Fellows Avenue with violation of probation.
5:55 p.m. Saturday. Whitney Ashton Calberg, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Williams Street and South Madison Avenue with driving while barred.
7:24 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged at East Second Street and North Walnut Avenue with interference with official acts and was served with a warrant.
7:24 p.m. Saturday. Jordan Isaiah Parnell, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Walnut Avenue with revocation of pretrial release.
8:02 p.m. Saturday. Elizabeth Dianne Howie, 23, of Blakesburg, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:27 p.m. Saturday. Jacqulyn Christine Eldeen, 29, of Fairfield, was charged at North Elm Street and Locust Street with interference with official acts.'
8:27 p.m. Saturday. Derek Brandon Morgan, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Elm Street and Locust Street with interference with official acts, violation of protective order and failure to appear, and served with a warrant.
10:42 p.m. Saturday. Mariel Louis Christopher, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with interference with official acts and violation of probation.
11:48 p.m. Saturday. Taylnn Leann O'Hair, 18, of Centerville, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
No time given, Saturday. Jerry Lee Horn, 39, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 600 block of North Ferry Street with driving while barred.
12:57 p.m. Sunday. Chastity Renee Rohr, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Fifth Street with interference with official acts and domestic abuse assault.
Centerville Police
3:29 p.m. Sunday. Brandon John Frampton, 49, of Moravia, was charged in the 700 block of West Van Buren Street, Centerville, with violation of no contact order.