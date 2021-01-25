Ottumwa Fire
12:20 p.m. Friday. Car accident in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue.
9:24 a.m. Saturday. Smoke complaint in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue.
11 a.m. Sunday. Canceled on scene at 900 block of South Sheridan Avenue.
3:32 a.m. Monday. False alarm in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue.
4:50 a.m. Monday. Canceled en route to the 400 block of Quarry Drive.
Medical calls: 5:22 a.m. Saturday. Chester Avenue. 5:45 a.m. Saturday. North Elm Street. 6:11 a.m. Saturday. Oak Ridge Road. 2:14 p.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 2:41 p.m. Saturday. West Joseph Avenue. 2:29 p.m. Saturday. North Hancock Street. 2:56 p.m. Saturday. Hayne Street. 5:54 p.m. Saturday. West Second Street. 6:08 p.m. Saturday. North Ferry Street. 6:48 p.m. Saturday. Oak Meadow Drive. 12:33 a.m. Sunday. North Fellows Avenue. 8:32 a.m. Sunday. South Union Street. 9:28 a.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 9:41 a.m. Sunday. South Webster Street. 3:38 p.m. Sunday. West Keota Street. 7:20 p.m. Sunday. Oakridge Road. 9:32 p.m. Sunday. East Williams Street. 11:48 p.m. Sunday. East Main Street. 11:55 p.m. Sunday. North Ward Street. 1:02 a.m. Monday. South Madison Avenue. 3:10 a.m. Monday. South Moore Street. 9:08 a.m. Monday. Russell Street. 12:22 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 1:54 p.m. Monday. East Maple Avenue. 2:15 p.m. Monday. Albia Road.
Ottumwa Police
1:24 a.m. Friday. Rosa Jimenez Flores, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with OWI.
8:15 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with first-degree robbery.
10:22 a.m. Friday. Tonya Jo Daugherty, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Fourth and Market streets with third-degree burglary.
10:22 a.m. Friday. Kevin Michael Ross, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at Fourth and Market streets with third-degree burglary.
4:40 p.m. Friday. Nichole Belle Hipshur, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:40 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
9:16 p.m. Friday. David Byron Herrmann, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at Albia Road with North Johnson Avenue with four counts of violation of protective order, possession of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:43 p.m. Friday. Thomas William Alexander, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Grandview Avenue with OWI.
11:27 p.m. Friday. Montana Francis Harland, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with domestic abuse assault.
No time given, Friday. Heith Edward Furtwangler, 42, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 600 block of East Franklin with fifth-degree theft.
3:17 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5 p.m. Saturday. Anthony Dean Mahaffey, 56, of Agency, was charged at Highway 34 and Vine Street Exit with driving while barred.
5:45 p.m. Saturday. David Byron Herrmann, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of no contact order.
7:26 p.m. Saturday. Jesi Lyn Sheppard, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Iowa Avenue with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:42 p.m. Saturday. Amber Dawn Ferns, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Marion Street with absence from custody and was served a warrant.
8:42 p.m. Saturday. Timothy Terrell Moore, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Marion Street with possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
9:41 p.m. Saturday. Craig Dee Smith, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Highway 34 and Roemer Avenue with driving under suspension.
12:15 a.m. Sunday. Rigaberto Hernandez-Andaluz, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Iowa Avenue with public intoxication.
3:57 a.m. Sunday. Trinity Allen Shafer, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with violation of probation, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts. Shafer was also served with a warrant.
3:57 a.m. Sunday. Zachary Lynn Shafer, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with accessory after the fact.
10:03 a.m. Sunday. Brandon John Vanderpol, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Fellows Avenue with first-degree harassment, domestic abuse assault, assault on persons in certain occupations and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
7:25 p.m. Sunday. Hayley Marrie Henderson, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with failure to appear.
9:57 p.m. Sunday. Tyler Michael Moore, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Mclean Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while barred and no SR 22 insurance.
Centerville Police
6:31 p.m. Friday. Troy Michael Micetich, 50, of Moulton, was arrested on an out of county warrant at 16th Street and East Cottage Street in Centerville.
10:42 a.m. Friday. Jason Binanual Seals, 44, of Centerville, was charged in the 200 block of South Drake Avenue in Centerville with driving while barred.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:55 p.m. Friday. Daniel Lee Shahan, 29, of Unionville, Missouri, was charged in the 300 block of East Pleasant Street in Cincinnati with contempt.
5:15 p.m. Friday. Randy David Hall, 56, of Moravia, was charged in the 200 block of West Church Street in Moravia with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:45 p.m. Friday. Jeffery Lee Chance, 42, of Mount Pleasant, was charged in the 16000 block of Highway T61 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
6:38 p.m. Saturday. Rebecca Lynn Njeru, 40, of Seymour, was charged at Dewey Street and Main Street in Numa with third-degree theft.