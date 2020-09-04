Ottumwa Fire
9:16 a.m. Friday. Public service in the 1000 block of Orchard Street.
Medical calls: 5:59 p.m. Thursday. South Madison Avenue. 8:16 p.m. Thursday. North Ward Street. 12:22 a.m. Friday. South Lillian Street. 6:14 a.m. Friday. Keota Street. 6:34 a.m. Friday. West Second Street. 6:51 a.m. Friday. Camille Street. 8:04 a.m. Friday. Ray Street. 9:03 a.m. Friday. Edwards Drive. 1:02 p.m. Friday. Quarry Drive. 2:25 p.m. Friday. North Hancock Street.
Ottumwa Police
9:20 a.m. Thursday. Alison Marie Davis, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged at Venture Way and Highway 34 with public intoxication-drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:29 a.m. Thursday. Juan Daniel Diego, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with violation of a protective order.
7:36 p.m. Thursday. Alexander James Johnstone, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
7:36 p.m. Thursday. Lisa Nicole White, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:22 p.m. Thursday. Randy Lee Thompson Jr., 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with driving under suspension and was served a warrant.