Ottumwa Police
10:15 a.m. April 27. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of East Third Street with possession of controlled substance.
12:20 p.m. April 27. Amber Marie Olinger, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Second Street with interference with official acts and placarded dwelling.
12:20 p.m. April 27. Samuel Jaime Quijano, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance, placarded dwelling and persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapon.
12:40 p.m. April 27. Damian Wayne Barndt, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Second Street with third-degree theft, fifth-degree theft, interference with official acts and placarded dwelling.
3:44 p.m. April 27. A juvenile was charged at East Fourth Street and North Jefferson Street with drunk driving revocation.
4:50 p.m. April 27. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of South Ward Street with disorderly conduct.
9:30 p.m. April 27. Kelsey Jean Leonard, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Court Street with violation of probation.
1:55 a.m. April 28. Michael Lee Stephenson, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of West Second Street with third-degree theft, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, four counts of failure to appear, and interference with official acts.
6:09 a.m. April 28. Dylan Wronski, 28, of Cudahy, Wisconsin, was charged at North Court Street and East Second Street with public intoxication.
1:29 p.m. April 28. Daniel Clay Hamilton, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification and failure to appear.
4:30 p.m. April 28. Shelby Lynn Bullock, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:30 p.m. April 28. Katelyn Nikolle Fisher, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:30 p.m. April 28. Devin Michael Fry, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue with possession of a controlled substance.
4:30 p.m. April 28. Destini Renee Garrett, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Fairview Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:50 p.m. April 28. Sean Ryan Smith, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Ward and Vine with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, interference with official acts and violation of probation.
11:27 p.m. April 28. Kenneth Eugene Mourton, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Williams Street and Bruce Street with possession of controlled substance.
3:36 a.m. Friday. Stephanie Marie Collins, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with possession of controlled substance.
10:58 a.m. Friday. Devon Joseph Danger, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with failure to appear.
11:20 a.m. Friday. Jacob Alan Kauffman, 33, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
12:35 p.m. Friday. Aaron Alan Mccabe, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 bloc of Steller Avenue with child endangerment.
4:30 p.m. Friday. Marcos Curiel Navarro, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with possession of firearm by felon, reckless use of firearm and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
8:55 p.m. Friday. Keely Lynn Birk, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of River Drive with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
10 p.m. Friday. Patricia Buffington-Perian, 53, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with possession of controlled substance and third-degree theft.
11:59 p.m. Friday. Angela Kristine Sprouse, 37, of Montezuma, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fourth-degree theft, interference with official acts and trespass.
2:51 a.m. Saturday. Two juveniles were charged at North Davis Street and Church Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
2:51 a.m. Saturday. Melissa Natalie Lira, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Davis Street and Church Street with OWI, possession of controlled substance, and possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
8:20 a.m. Saturday. Rachael Lorenza Austin, 47, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft and interference with official acts.
8:51 a.m. Saturday. Ariam Negasi Berhane, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
No time given, Saturday. Antiana Latrice Walsh, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Carter Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
12:56 a.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
12:56 a.m. Sunday. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age and interference with official acts.
2 a.m. Sunday. Angel Nichole Jordan, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with drunk driving revocation.
8:20 a.m. Sunday. Trevor Dean Shepard, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of Hackworth Street with false report of an indictable offense to public entity.
2:17 p.m. Sunday. Roger Dale Williams Jr., 33, of Albia, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with domestic abuse assault.
4:12 p.m. Sunday. Cassie Gene Henderson, 34, of Albia, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
4:13 p.m. Sunday. John Charles Pickering, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of East Main Street with public intoxication.
6:59 p.m. Sunday. Nataly Jaimes Najarro, 20, of Cedar Falls, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
8:35 p.m. Sunday. Y-me Songeni, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Milner Street with OWI second offense, driving under suspension, interference with official acts, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, window tint violation and open container.
11:57 p.m. Sunday. Felix Roblero Lopez, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Maple Avenue with domestic abuse assault and public intoxication.
No time given, Sunday. Brittany Marie West, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Mary Street with failure to appear.
5 a.m. Monday. Justin Eugene Merchant, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of South Ward Street with violation of protective order.
12:43 p.m. Monday. Duncan Laronzo Bright, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with trespass.
6:31 p.m. Monday. Max Allen Lapoint, 32, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
5 p.m. Monday. Michael C. Thordarson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of Hackberry Street with violation of protective order.
9:10 p.m. Monday. Jameshia Scott, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Milner Street with domestic abuse assault.
11:23 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged at Asbury Avenue and North Johnson Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age and public intoxication.
11:32 p.m. Monday. Gerardson Philippe, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2200 block of Roemer Avenue with public intoxication.
9:50 a.m. Tuesday. Jaime Aguilar, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of East Main Street with attempted murder.
11:30 a.m. Tuesday. A juvenile was charged in the 15000 block of Truman Street with assault.
12:27 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Allen Cutts, 66, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass.
1 p.m. Tuesday. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with public intoxication and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
7:04 p.m. Tuesday. Marion Salvatore Lloyd, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Clay Street with trespass, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:20 p.m. Tuesday. Anthony Rell Murdy, 51, of Ottumwa, was charged on Hackworth Circle with public intoxication.
11:16 p.m. Tuesday. Adam Sean Horn, 48, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and Logan Street with violation of probation.
Centerville Police
3:50 p.m. April 27. Cody Wayne Cole, 32, of Centerville, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
6:18 p.m. Friday. Jennifer Dawn Snyder, 49, of Centerville, was arrested in the 1500 block of South 18th Street, Centerville, with an out of county warrant.
12:37 p.m. Saturday. Amanda Laura Hughes, 38, of Centerville, was charged in the 600 block of North 8th Street, Centerville, with failure to appear.
9:57 p.m. Saturday. Curtis Dean Sinnott, 37, of Pella, was charged in the 1000 block of North 18th Street, Centerville, with OWI third offense.
Appanoose Sheriff
4:49 p.m. Monday. Robert Eugene Keel, 58, of Moravia, was charged in the 300 block of West Chariton Street, Moravia, with domestic abuse assault.