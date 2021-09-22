Ottumwa Fire
5:41 a.m. Saturday. Fire alarm on Chester Avenue.
5:13 a.m. Sunday. Fire investigation on South Moore Street.
11:41 a.m. Sunday. Motor vehicle collision at North Elm Street and East Court Street.
7:28 a.m. Monday. Fire alarm on Osage Drive.
3:28 p.m. Monday. Fire investigation on East Main Street.
9:25 p.m. Monday. Fire alarm on South Elm Street.
12:33 p.m. Tuesday. Fire investigation on Wildwood Drive.
7:11 p.m. Tuesday. Public assistance at the dog park.
9:16 a.m. Wednesday. Fire sprinkler activation on East Second Street.
11 a.m. Wednesday. Fire alarm on East Pennsylvania Avenue.
2:29 p.m. Wednesday. Fire alarm on K Avenue.
Medical calls: 7:58 p.m. Friday. Schuyler Street. 8:39 p.m. Friday. Clarence Street. 9:10 p.m. Friday. West Second Street. 11:41 p.m. Friday. Chester Avenue. 6 a.m. Saturday. South Union Street. 10:25 a.m. Saturday. Chester Avenue. 10:59 a.m. Saturday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 1:50 p.m. Saturday. South Adella Street. 2:55 p.m. Saturday. North Ward Street. 7:22 p.m. Saturday. West Alta Vista Avenue. 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Epps Street. 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Russell Street. 2:13 a.m. Sunday. North Court Street. 2:22 a.m. Sunday. Wabash Avenue. 8:47 a.m. Sunday. Adams Avenue. 9:13 a.m. Sunday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 10:51 a.m. Sunday. Hamilton Street. 2:29 p.m. Sunday. Park Avenue and Tuttle Street. 5:05 p.m. Sunday. Albia Road. 8:17 p.m. Sunday. Wabash Avenue. 8:41 p.m. Sunday. Burrhus Street. 9:21 p.m. Sunday. West Fourth Street. 12:10 a.m. Monday. East Vine Street. 12:54 a.m. Monday. South Union Street. 6:50 a.m. Monday. South Iowa Avenue. 11:08 a.m. Monday. North Quincy Avenue. 11:23 a.m. Monday. West Second Street. 11:52 a.m. Monday. East Pennsylvania Avenue. 2:12 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 2:28 p.m. Monday. West Second Street and Kenyon Avenue. 3:51 p.m. Monday. East Main Street. 4:21 p.m. Monday. Theatre Drive. 4:35 p.m. Monday. South Market Street. 7:03 p.m. Monday. North Green Street. 7:11 p.m. Monday. Clearview Street. 7:51 p.m. Monday. West Keota Street. 8:16 p.m. Monday. Albia Road. 11:21 p.m. Monday. North Benton Street. 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. Fahrney Boulevard. 8:19 a.m. Tuesday. Oakmeadow Drive. 8:41 a.m. Tuesday. South Ottumwa Street. 9:37 a.m. Tuesday. South Sheridan Avenue. 1:44 p.m. Tuesday. West Second Street. 5:53 p.m. Tuesday. South Union Street. 7:12 p.m. Tuesday. North Ward Street. 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Burrhus Street. 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Rochester Road East. 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. East Second Street. 10:33 a.m. Wednesday. South Elm Street. 12:09 p.m. Wednesday. North Quincy Avenue. 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. West Main Street.
Ottumwa Police
9:53 a.m. Monday. Thomas Anthony Rupe, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.
1:02 p.m. Monday. Mitchell David Schlote, 32, of Bloomfield, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with driving while barred.
5:55 p.m. Monday. A juvenile was charged in the 900 block of Gateway Drive with reckless use of a firearm.
8:15 p.m. Monday. David Dewayne Lennie, 63, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of failure to appear.
10:22 p.m. Monday. Amanda Rose Wells, 39, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 1300 block of East Mary Street with possession of controlled substance.
7:58 a.m. Tuesday. Michael Harvey Akers, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with domestic abuse assault.
12:26 p.m. Tuesday. Anthony Deondra Pryor, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street with interference with official acts.
12:26 p.m. Tuesday. Orlando Jamall Wilburn, 38, of Fairfield, was charged in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street with possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification and interference with official acts, and was served with a warrant.
2:59 p.m. Tuesday. Dyllan Shae Light, 24, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of North Jefferson Street with interference with official acts and was served with a warrant.
10:44 p.m. Tuesday. Kandyce Jane Fellows, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ransom Street with domestic abuse assault.
Wapello Sheriff
Sept. 15. Felicia Baxter, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Walnut Street, Eddyville, with public intoxication.
Sept. 16. John Snell Jr., 35, of Eldon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for pretrial release violation.
Sept. 16. Jesse Clawson, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged with reckless driving, careless driving, driving while barred, criminal mischief, speeding, leaving the scene of an accident, striking fixtures upon a highway, striking an unattended vehicle, driving under suspension, and failure to maintain control.
B Cody Strode, 28, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Friday. Joshua Burk, 45, of Albia, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday. Gabriel Burton, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at Highway 63 and Woodland Avenue, Ottumwa, with OWI.
Tuesday. Ely Herman, 25, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
Appanoose Sheriff
12:16 a.m. Tuesday. Joshua David Pearson, 39, of Kirksville, Missouri, was charged at 185th Avenue and 450th Street, in rural Appanoose, with eluding, two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.