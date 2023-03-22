Ottumwa Police
1:27 a.m. Friday. A 21-year-old male was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with conspiracy with intent to deliver false marijuana, intent to deliver cocaine and drug tax stamp violation.
5:40 p.m. Friday. A 45-year-old male was charged at North Birch Street and East Fourth Street with failure to appear.
6 p.m. Friday. A 39-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:15 p.m. Friday. A 60-year-old male was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with theft.
8:40 p.m. Friday. A 29-year-old female was charged in the 1500 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
11:49 p.m. Friday. A 51-year-old male was charged at Church Street and North Sheridan Avenue with OWI second offense.
12:07 a.m. Saturday. A 44-year-old male was charged at South Walnut Avenue and Roemer Avenue with driving while barred.
12:15 a.m. Saturday. A 36-year-old male was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with OWI.
2:04 a.m. Saturday. A 38-year-old male was charged in the 500 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
2:15 a.m. Saturday. A 36-year-old male was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
1:30 p.m. Saturday. A 57-year-old male was charged in the 900 block of West Second Street with disorderly conduct.
3:35 p.m. Saturday. A 53-year-old male was served with warrants in the 200 block of North Willard Street.
8:53 p.m. Saturday. A 62-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of Morrell Drive with OWI.
10 p.m. Saturday. A 27-year-old male was served with a warrant and charged with driving while barred at Highway 149 and West Fourth Street.
10:21 p.m. Saturday. A 48-year-old female was charged in the 400 block of North Green Street with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
1:31 a.m. Sunday. A 34-year-old male was charged in the 600 block of Church Street with public intoxication.
2:29 a.m. Sunday. A 40-year-old female was charged in the 1300 block of East Main Street with OWI.
6:50 a.m. Sunday. A 35-year-old male was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug tax stamp violation, intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, possession of firearm/offensive weapon by felon, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, and two counts of possession of controlled substance.
7:03 a.m. Sunday. A 41-year-old male was charged in the 2800 block of North Court Road with persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapon, intent to manufacture/deliver methamphetamine, drug tax stamp violation, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
8:35 a.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old male was charged in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue with driving while barred.
Noon Sunday. A 29-year-old female was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass and second-degree theft.
3:45 p.m. Sunday. A 51-year-old male was charged in the 200 block of East Manning Avenue with first-degree harassment, interference with official acts and disorderly conduct.
6:22 p.m. Sunday. An 18-year-old male was served with a warrant at the Wapello County Jail.
8:10 p.m. Sunday. An 18-year-old male was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with trespass, assault on persons in certain occupations, assault causing serious bodily injury, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, and interference with official acts.
