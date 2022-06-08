Ottumwa Police
3:05 a.m. Monday. Joel Ryan Luke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Adella Street with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts, and was served with a warrant.
4:17 a.m. Monday. Johnny Hartman, 42, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with OWI second offense and drunk driving revocation.
5:30 p.m. Monday. Adiser Hauk, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Green Street with OWI.
7:45 a.m. Tuesday. Jordan Isaiah Parnell, 30, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue.
12:17 p.m. Tuesday. James Vincent Cobler, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Church Street with possession of controlled substance.
1 p.m. Tuesday. Mikel David Hager, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
5:04 p.m. Tuesday. Miesha Renee Averhart, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Jose Casillas Rodriguez, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Hancock Street with first-degree harassment.
5:55 p.m. Tuesday. Alfred Montoya Gonzalez, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of North Sheridan Avenue with failure to appear.
10:45 p.m. Tuesday. Patrick Grene Hopkins, 53, of Knoxville, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with OWI second offense.
Wapello Sheriff
May 25. Darren Gordy, 38, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with driving while revoked and no SR-22 insurance.
May 25. Logun Cline, 18, of Fairfield, was arrested and charged with driving while barred.
May 26. Trixie Grace, 48, of Oskaloosa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
May 26. Anthony Drayton, 30, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for parole violation, escape from custody and failure to comply with sex offender registry.
May 27. Rusty Shields, 34, of Hedrick, was arrested on outstanding warrants for three counts of failure to appear.
May 27. Brendon Cochenour, 37, of Luray, Missouri, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
May 28. Trinton Davidson, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of parole and two counts of failure to appear, and was charged with interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and person unable to carry dangerous weapon.
May 28. Darrell Lewis, 29, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for sex offender registry violation, absence from custody and violation of parole.
May 28. Joannie Cave, 48, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for escape from custody.
May 29. Timothy Little, 28, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation.
May 29. Kolby Woodard, 19, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with excessive speed, no SR-22 insurance, driving under suspension, eluding, interference with official acts, violation of restraining order, and on an outstanding warrant for violation of no contact order.
May 31. Joshua Durflinger, 48, of Eldon, was arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of violation of no contact order and criminal mischief.
May 31. Christian Martinez, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with trespass, possession of controlled substance, possession of contraband in correctional facility and violation of restraining order.