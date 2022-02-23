Ottumwa Police
1:27 a.m. Feb. 13. Tiny Atohlph, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Burrhus Street with public intoxication.
2:09 a.m. Feb. 13. Rickson Nedlick, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
5:23 a.m. Feb. 13. Skyler Zale Coronado, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Williams Street with possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age.
2:50 p.m. Feb. 13. Ryan Michael Mcnulty, 32, of Cedar Rapids, was charged in the 1300 block of East Fourth Street with driving while barred and was served with a warrant.
3:10 p.m. Feb. 13. Tacy Marie Garrels, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Fellows Avenue with drunk driving revocation.
4:43 p.m. Feb. 13. Joshua Charles Lee Taylor, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Kenyon Avenue and West Second Street with failure to appear and driving while barred.
11:29 p.m. Feb. 13. Gary Levi Allen Thomas, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
1:27 a.m. Feb. 14. Tiny Atoniph, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of West Finley Avenue with public intoxication.
2:25 a.m. Feb. 14. Kory Alan Sloan, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Court Street with public intoxication.
3:47 a.m. Feb. 14. Erick Orland Lopez Cardona, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Richmond Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
3:56 a.m. Feb. 14. Gary Levi Allen Thomas, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Court Street with OWI.
11:28 a.m. Feb. 14. Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Main Street and South Green Street with failure to appear.
12:35 p.m. Feb. 14. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with public intoxication.
6:49 p.m. Feb. 14. James Wesley Wright, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Highway 34 and North Quincy Avenue with driving while barred.
7 p.m. Feb. 14. Trenton Lowell Nelson, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Church Street with trespass.
12:15 a.m. Feb. 15. Christopher Blankenship, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Lake Road with OWI second offense, drunk driving revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:15 a.m. Feb. 15. Shelby Lynn Blankenship, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of Lake Road with possession of drug paraphernalia.
12:50 a.m. Feb. 15. Nancy Gonzalez-Gomez, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Fourth Street and North Wapello Street with OWI and no valid license.
10:12 a.m. Feb. 15. Kj Hewinin, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of Center Street Place with failure to appear.
2:38 p.m. Feb. 15. Michael Lee Glenn, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North James Street with no valid license and was served with a warrant.
4:24 p.m. Feb. 15. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of North Iowa Avenue with assault.
6:45 p.m. Feb. 15. Taylor Adrian Gerths, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
12:20 a.m. Feb. 16. Christopher Ashton Heine, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with drunk driving revocation.
12:39 a.m. Feb. 16. Andriea Lee Brown, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged at Center Avenue and North Fellows Avenue with two counts of failure to appear.
2:42 a.m. Feb. 16. Cody Charles Maldonado, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Second Street with OWI.
2:51 a.m. Feb. 16. Wendy Laureen Fears, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Williams Street with fifth-degree theft, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:24 a.m. Feb. 16. Emily Marie Boyd, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Milner Street with interference with official acts.
11:24 a.m. Feb. 16. Robert Taylor, 43, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of South Milner Street.
1:45 p.m. Feb. 16. James Robert Patterson, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of probation.
7:16 p.m. Feb. 16. Brittany Danielle Eaton, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with possession of contraband in correctional institution, possession of controlled substance and three counts of failure to appear.
8:29 p.m. Feb. 16. Laura Leann Parker, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Mary Street and South Milner Street with two counts of possession of controlled substance, two counts of unlawful prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:09 p.m. Feb. 16. Cassandra Marie Pierce, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with fifth-degree theft.
8:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Brittany Danielle Eaton, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Hancock Street with failure to appear.
2:40 a.m. Feb. 18. Jeffery Wayne Guthrie, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree theft.
4:35 a.m. Feb. 18. Mark Lewis McLaughlin, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged at South Ransom Street and Lee Avenue with driving while barred.
7:15 a.m. Feb. 18. Leslie Erin Davis, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of East Mary Street with child endangerment-substantial risk.
10:24 a.m. Feb. 18. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with possession of controlled substance.
10:40 a.m. Feb. 18. Justin Patrick Connelly, 34, of Oskaloosa, was charged in the 100 block of West Fourth Street with two counts of failure to appear.
12:20 p.m. Feb. 18. Jeromy Scott Stevens, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Minnepoa Avenue with eluding, driving while barred, three counts of possession of firearm by felon, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:26 p.m. Feb. 18. Melinda Sue Sanders, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1500 block of West Main Street with fifth-degree theft.
4:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Rafael Shay Ramirez, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Osceola Street with third-degree harassment.
5 p.m. Feb. 18. Michael Lee Glenn, 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of parole.
10:45 p.m. Feb. 18. Dakota Lynn Murphey, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of East Williams Street with failure to appear.
11:50 a.m. Feb. 19. Anthony Brian Brown, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and North Walnut Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
3:15 p.m. Feb. 19. Vance Edward Ellis, 34, of Ollie, was charged at North Webster Street and Chester Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, driving vehicle upon curbs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Rafael Shay Ramirez, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Osceola Street with interference with official acts.
11:46 p.m. Feb. 19. A juvenile was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
2:10 a.m. Feb. 20. Johnny Martinez, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and South College Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was served with a warrant.
2:10 a.m. Feb. 20. Jennifer Pauline Winchell, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Second Street and South College Street with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:27 a.m. Feb. 20. Christina Mondabough, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Fourth Street and North Iowa Avenue with OWI.
2:50 a.m. Feb. 20. Cory Lee Terrell, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Swanson Avenue with domestic abuse assault, OWI and public intoxication.
3:22 a.m. Feb. 20. Salemwon Hkuta, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Crestview Avenue with OWI.
12:40 p.m. Feb. 20. Johnathan Andrew Ridgway-Wilson, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged on Friendly Lane with four counts of violation of probation.
4:52 p.m. Feb. 20. Michael Robert Sanders, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Graves Street with public intoxication, possession/purchase of alcohol by person under legal age, and two counts of failure to appear.
9:40 a.m. Feb. 21. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with assault.
12:24 p.m. Feb. 21. A juvenile was charged in the 100 block of West Golf with interference with official acts.
5:27 p.m. Feb. 21. Randall Leigh Walker Jr., 31, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with failure to appear.
11:23 p.m. Feb. 21. James Robert Patterson, 37, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with violation of protective order.
1:02 a.m. Feb. 22. Christian David Cheely, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with persons under legal age.
3:22 a.m. Feb. 22. Larry Michael Kauffold, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Richmond Avenue with two counts of failure to appear.
8:04 a.m. Feb. 22. Dyre Dionte Dean, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with failure to appear.
9:50 a.m. Feb. 22. Kristi Lee Engle, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged on Friendly Lane with possession of controlled substance and violation of parole.
2:06 p.m. Feb. 22. A juvenile was charged in the 500 block of East Second Street with disorderly conduct.
5:24 p.m. Feb. 22. Daniel Isidoro Cobos, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with persons under legal age.
5:24 p.m. Feb. 22. Jose Fuentes Jr., 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of East Pennsylvania Avenue with interference with official acts, OWI, public intoxication, striking fixtures, failure to control vehicle and no proof of insurance.
6:20 p.m. Feb. 22. Andy Jamir Wainwright, 21, of Ottumwa, was, charged at the Wapello County Jail with second-degree theft.
8:56 p.m. Feb. 22. Samantha Rose Iseton, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with third-degree theft, trespass, and failure to appear, and was served with a warrant.
Wapello Sheriff
Feb. 18. Tyler Moore, 31, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of probation.
Feb. 18. Felicia Baxter, 28, of Ottumwa, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Feb. 19. Shawn Westfall, 51, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and domestic abuse.
Feb. 19. Erika Harward, 51, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with OWI and no insurance.
Feb. 21. Jeremy Simmers, 37, of Ottumwa, was arrested and charged with obstruction of emergency communications.
Feb. 21. William McCarroll, 26, of Ottumwa, was arrested on outstanding warrants for escape from custody, violation of probation and failure to appear.
Feb. 22. Terrence Brady, 30, of Lucerne, Missouri, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.