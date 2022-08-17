Ottumwa Police
1:25 a.m. July 29. Stephanie Laurel Washington, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged at Richmond Avenue and North Ferry Street with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree theft.
4:21 a.m. July 29. Darnell Keith Jones, 30, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged in the 1200 block of West Second Street with willful injury, driving under suspension and was served with a warrant.
10:07 a.m. July 29. Brett Alan Whittington, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
11:14 a.m. July 29. Christopher Michael Tobeck, 43, of Fremont, was charged in the 100 block of North Milner Street with driving while barred.
12:46 p.m. July 29. Hanna Nycole Bennett, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Ransom Street with domestic abuse assault.
2:47 p.m. July 29. Sean Joseph Hendrickson Jr., 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1100 block of North Elm Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
4:53 p.m. July 29. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of South Moore Street with possession of drug paraphernalia.
5:28 p.m. July 29. Diana Hernandez, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with two counts of violation of probation.
6 p.m. July 29. Melanie Sue Strayer, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cherry Street with second-degree theft, contempt, and failure to appear.
8:36 p.m. July 29. Kumi Jamore, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged on the Ferry Street Extension with public intoxication and underage possession of alcohol.
2 a.m. July 30. Jerry Lee Kaster, 49, of Moravia, was charged on Highway 34 West with interference with official acts
9:50 a.m July 30. Samantha Sue Baldrige, 30, of Hills, Iowa, was charged in the 500 block of Crestview Avenue with accessory after the fact.
9:50 a.m July 30. Damian Wayne Barndt, 44, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Crestview Avenue with accessory after the fact, interference with official acts.
9:50 a.m. July 30. Nicole Louise Silverfox, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Crestview Avenue with interference with official acts, two counts of failure to appear and false report to public entity.
9:50 a.m. July 30. Alek James Smith, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Crestview Avenue with possession of a controlled substance, accessory after the fact and interference with official acts.
9:50 a.m. July 30. Alexander Rachelle Willey, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Crestview Avenue with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance and was served with a warrant.
10:43 a.m. July 30. Christopher Russell Shepherd, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with interference with official acts and driving while barred.
4:08 p.m. July 30. David Ray Brown, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at Carlisle Street and Gladstone Street with driving while barred.
6:15 p.m. July 30. A juvenile was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
No time given, July 30. Maria Theresa Clark, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with four counts of revocation of pretrial release condition.
No time given, July 30. Jay Dean McIntosh, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Ward Street with second-degree burglary, willful injury and interference with official acts.
2:17 a.m. July 31. Eric Philip Ellison, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of Center Avenue with domestic abuse assault.
9:28 a.m. July 31. Anna Lea Leather, 39, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of North Green Street with public intoxication.
10:20 a.m. July 31. Joyce Marie Meredith, 58, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of East Main Street with interference with official acts and driving under suspension.
11:36 a.m July 31. Ignacio H Ranu, 45, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue with operating while under the influence.
12:31 p.m. July 31. Pablo Zapata, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with fifth-degree theft.
3:26 p.m. July 31. Christian Dennis Martinez, 26, of Ottumwa, was served with five warrants in the 400 block of North Milner Street.
4:26 p.m. July 31. Ryan James Shields, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Hancock Street with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with a warrant.
8:25 p.m. July 31. A juvenile was charged in the 400 block of East Main Street with interference with official acts.
8:50 p.m. July 31. Arthur Douglas Dyke, 43, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with disorderly conduct.
8:50 p.m. July 31. Juan Escobedo Hernandez Jr., 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Sheridan Avenue with disorderly conduct.
10:58 p.m. July 31. Pa Kaw La, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of South Adella Street with public intoxication.
11:33 p.m. July 31. Kubrom T Tekhlemariam, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of North Marion Street with domestic abuse assault.
9:51 a.m. Aug. 1. Duston Paul McLaughlin, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged at Turner Drive and Gateway Drive with possession of a controlled substance .
11:15 a.m. Aug. 1. A juvenile was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
12:04 p.m. Aug. 1. Joseph Sebastion Schmitz, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of West Second Street with violation of protective order.
3:29 p.m. Aug. 1. Madysann Rosemarie Randolph, 19, of Fairfield, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street.
5 p.m. Aug. 1. Gerald Orval Porter, 55, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of East Second Street with two counts of parole violation .
6:17 p.m. Aug. 1. A juvenile was charged in the 300 block of South Ransom Street with public intoxication, possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age, and interference with official acts.
11:15 p.m. Aug. 1. William Jason Robinson, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged at East Finley Avenue and North Milner Street with probation violation.
No time given, Aug. 1. Dustin Gene Carr, 36, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2300 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
1:30 a.m. Aug. 2. A juvenile was charged at South Milner Street and West Keota Street with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
3:20 p.m. Aug. 2. Julie Lynn Prasad, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged at West Second Street and North Forrest Avenue with possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
4:50 p.m. Aug. 2. Felix Herrera, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of North Court Street with OWI .
5:52 p.m. Aug. 2. Tiffany Alisha Miller, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
9:21 p.m. Aug. 2. William Joseph Hill, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1600 block of West Second Street with OWI .
10 p.m. Aug. 2. Zachariah Ross Amsden, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of Osage Drive with voluntary absence from custody.
11:59 a.m. Aug. 3. Derek Sean Inman, 39, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 1400 block of Greenwood Drive.
10:03 a.m. Aug. 4. Barbara Kaye Kellar, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Cooper Avenue with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was served with a warrant.
1:39 p.m. Aug. 4. Shaun David Gillam, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Center Avenue with interference with official acts.
1:39 p.m. Aug. 4. Samuel Jaime Quijano, 32, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 900 block of Center Avenue with interference with official acts.
1:39 p.m. Aug. 4. Heather Marie Watson, 49, of What Cheer, was charged in the 900 block of Center Avenue with interference with official acts.
1:54 p.m. Aug. 4. Jesse Lee McElroy, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged at Venture Drive and Wildwood Drive with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
4:15 p.m. Aug. 3. Jamie Lynn Eggenburg, 38, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1000 block of North Quincy Avenue with striking unattended vehicle, open container, OWI and interference with official acts .
5:08 p.m. Aug. 3. Brand Edward Cassatt, 33, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 800 block of Center Avenue.
7:39 a.m. Aug. 4. Jackie Ray Harland, 50, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of Burrhus Street with interference with official acts, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
2:15 p.m. Aug. 4. Billy Rae Owen, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Madison Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
2:56 p.m. Aug. 4. Darrian Troy Moorehead, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of West Second Street with domestic abuse assault.
3:20 p.m. Aug. 4. Derrick Lavar Winston, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with willful injury and probation violation.
3:23 p.m. Aug. 4. A juvenile was served with a warrant in the 100 block of West Fourth Street .
3:43 p.m. Aug. 4. Sarah Leeann Henry, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
4:58 p.m. Aug. 4. Cassie Norman, 36, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant at West Second Street and Taft Circle.
11:12 p.m. Aug. 4. A juvenile was charged at Allison Avenue and Asbury Avenue with possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
11:12 p.m. Aug. 4. A juvenile was charged at Allison Avenue and Asbury Avenue with fifth-degree criminal mischief and possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age.
No time given, Aug. 4. A juvenile was charged at the Wapello County Jail with third-degree burglary.
1:20 p.m. Aug. 5. James Taylor Smith, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged at the Wapello County Jail with probation violation.
3:55 p.m. Aug. 5. A juvenile was charged in the 800 block of Prosser Street with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
4:50 p.m. Aug. 5. Jameshia Saprice Scott, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 200 block of South Milner Street with domestic abuse assault.
5 p.m. Aug. 5. Leston Jinna, 28, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with public intoxication.
5 p.m. Aug. 5. Harton Henton, 34, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with possession of a controlled substance, harassment of public official and public intoxication.
5:54 p.m. Aug. 5. Tamar Varshawn Williams, 29, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1400 block of Albia Road with failure to appear.
No time given, Aug. 5. Amanda Leigh Farmer, 40, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2400 block of Northgate Street with failure to appear.
1:31 a.m. Aug. 6. Manuel Omar Rendon, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with OWI.
1:41 a.m. Aug. 6. Victor Tomas Isabel, 25, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 300 block of Skyline Drive with OWI second offense and striking parked vehicle.
5:42 a.m. Aug. 6. Natrik Harry, 27, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and North Washington Street with public intoxication.
8 a.m. Aug. 6. Luis Perez, 18, of Ottumwa was charged in the 400 block of North Wapello Street with disorderly conduct.
8 a.m. Aug. 6. Diego Alejandro Alvarado, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of North Wapello Street with disorderly conduct.
8:34 a.m. Aug. 6. Alexander Maurico Diaz, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of South Schuyler Street with failure to appear.
9:21 a.m. Aug. 6. Kaleb Lynn Joe Derby, 21, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and East Maple Avenue with fifth-degree theft.
9:40 a.m. Aug. 6. Hayden Alan Frederick, 20, of Ottumwa, was charged at North Court Street and Maple Avenue with two counts of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
10:59 a.m. Aug. 6. Two juveniles were charged in the 1300 block of North Court Street with providing false information.
1:08 p.m. Aug. 6. Nathan Haze Robinson, 35, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 400 block of South Milner Street with violation of protective order.
3:45 p.m. Aug. 6. Pablo Zapata, 19, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Main Street with fifth-degree theft.
5:17 p.m. Aug. 6. John David Last, 57, of Ottumwa, was served with a warrant in the 100 block of South Van Buren Avenue.
9:27 p.m. Aug. 6. Charles Wilson Simmers, 52, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Ward Street with violation of protective order.
12:25 a.m. Aug. 7. Reagan Victoria Heberly, 23, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 500 block of West Second Street with driving while barred.
1:45 a.m. Aug. 7. Erickson Clermond, 22, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 2500 block of North Court Street with failure to appear.
8:41 a.m. Aug. 7. Anetha Clottee Davis, 46, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of Vanness Avenue with second-degree theft, third-degree theft and ongoing criminal conduct.
9:07 a.m. Aug. 7. Todd Dean Schultz, 49, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 100 block of North Willard Street with three counts of probation violation.
9:47 a.m. Aug. 7. Zachary Scot Oesch, 33, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 800 block of South Ransom Street with failure to appear.
11:02 a.m. Aug. 7. Jose Santos, 41, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Mable Street with fifth-degree criminal mischief.
10:46 p.m. Aug. 7. Matthew John Lynch, 41 of Cincinnati, Iowa, was charged at Highway 63 North and Highway 34 West with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
4:30 p.m. Aug. 7. Su May Oh, 26, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 600 block of Grace Street with third-degree harassment.
4:38 p.m. Aug. 7. Mackson Jesse, 30, of Ottumwa, was charged in the 1900 block of Venture Drive with failure to appear.
